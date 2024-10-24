Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Tombstone Tales

Saturday, October 26, 7 pm – 9 pm

Rest Haven Cemetery, N Margin & 4th Avenue, Franklin

The biggest event of the year! They will have costumed actors of all ages throughout the historic cemeteries. They each give a brief monologue as that person, from their grave. As we like to say, “History comes alive when told from the grave.”

This event goes rain or shine. Flashlights available. Wear appropriate shoes for the uneven ground.