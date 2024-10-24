Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Booktacular at Brentwood Library
Saturday, October 26, 3 pm – 5 pm
John P Holt Brentwood Library,8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
2PumpkinFest
Saturday, October 26, 10 am – 6 pm
Downtown Franklin Main Street, Franklin
This is one of the most anticipated festivals of the year. The free event has activities, a costume contest, local vendors to shop, and food trucks for refreshments.
3Tombstone Tales
Saturday, October 26, 7 pm – 9 pm
Rest Haven Cemetery, N Margin & 4th Avenue, Franklin
The biggest event of the year! They will have costumed actors of all ages throughout the historic cemeteries. They each give a brief monologue as that person, from their grave. As we like to say, “History comes alive when told from the grave.”
This event goes rain or shine. Flashlights available. Wear appropriate shoes for the uneven ground.
4Visit a Haunted Attraction
Friday-Sunday, October 25-27
Visit one of the many haunted attractions across Middle Tennessee this weekend. Find a list of places here.
5Southern Festival of Books
Saturday-Sunday, October 26-27
Bicentennial Mall, 600 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville
The time-honored annual event, which will feature appearances by more than 175 authors, will be open to the public on Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27, for panel sessions, discussions, and readings from a wide variety of genres including fiction and nonfiction, young adult literature, poetry, science fiction, and mystery
Find more information here.
