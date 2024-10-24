Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Booktacular at Brentwood Library

photo from Brentwood Library

Saturday, October 26, 3 pm – 5 pm

John P Holt Brentwood Library,8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

This free event at the Brentwood Library is an afternoon full of fun, exploring the library, enjoying fun activities, and receiving two free books for those 12 and under.

2PumpkinFest

photo by Donna Vissman

Saturday, October 26, 10 am – 6 pm

Downtown Franklin Main Street, Franklin

This is one of the most anticipated festivals of the year. The free event has activities, a costume contest, local vendors to shop, and food trucks for refreshments.

3Tombstone Tales

photo from Unsplash/Nick Fewings

 

Saturday, October 26, 7 pm – 9 pm

Rest Haven Cemetery, N Margin & 4th Avenue, Franklin

The biggest event of the year! They will have costumed actors of all ages throughout the historic cemeteries. They each give a brief monologue as that person, from their grave. As we like to say, “History comes alive when told from the grave.” 

This event goes rain or shine. Flashlights available. Wear appropriate shoes for the uneven ground.

4Visit a Haunted Attraction

photo by Clark Shelton

 

Friday-Sunday, October 25-27

Visit one of the many haunted attractions across Middle Tennessee this weekend. Find a list of places here. 

5Southern Festival of Books

photo courtesy of Southern Festival of Books

Saturday-Sunday, October 26-27

Bicentennial Mall, 600 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville

The time-honored annual event, which will feature appearances by more than 175 authors, will be open to the public on Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27, for panel sessions, discussions, and readings from a wide variety of genres including fiction and nonfiction, young adult literature, poetry, science fiction, and mystery

Find more information here. 

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
