Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Sunday Supper at Harpeth Hotel
Sunday, October 24, noon – 3 pm
Harpeth Hotel, 130 Second Avenue North, Franklin
Chef Maneet and Chef Roland, Chef de Cuisine at the Harpeth’s in-house restaurant 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails, along with Chef Bernard will work together to curate a unique, multi-course dinner. Each course is accompanied by a special wine or cocktail pairing. The dinner begins at 5 p.m. CT and goes until 8 p.m. CT. Tickets for this special edition of Sunday Supper are $219 and are inclusive of all food dishes and beverage pairings including a signed copy of Kelsey’s new cookbook Southern Grit.
A portion of proceeds from each dinner benefits One Generation Away, a non-profit that distributes healthy foods to families in need throughout Middle Tennessee.
Buy tickets here.
2. Experience Nolensville Tour
Saturday-Sunday, October 23-24
Historic Nolensville, Nolensville
Visit Nolensville historic homes, churches and school/museum will welcome visitors to step in and experience its historic buildings to learn about the resilient people and unique places that helped build a small town in Williamson County.
The Nolensville Historical Society event serves as a fundraiser to continue the multi-year preservation project of the Morton-Brittain House. Built about 1870, the home was saved from demolition and moved in 2019 from its spot on Nolensville Road to Sam Donald Court in the historic district. Since then, preservation work has been continuous, meticulous and inspired.
Buy tickets here.
3. Wine Tasting at Rippavilla Plantation
Saturday, October 23, 6 pm – 9 pm
Rippavilla, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill
Join in for a wine tasting at Rippavilla this weekend. The event includes a wine tasting, light snacks, and a silent auction.
The Spring Hill Knight Foundation created this fundraising event in support of first responders and their families in our area. Their goal is to have resources for first responders to turn to in times of need. This may include paying for training, equipment, medical or counseling support.
Buy tickets here.
4. Fall Cleanup Day at Granny White Park
Saturday, October 23, 8 am – 4 pm
Granny White Park, 610 Granny White Pike, Brentwood
Put aside the items too large for regular trash pick-up as you’re doing your fall cleaning and the City will accept those for disposal at Granny White Park between 8 am – 4 pm on Saturday, October 23. They cannot accept liquids, sprays, paints, batteries, tires, or chippings.
5. River Fest Franklin
Sunday, October 24, 3 pm-7 pm
1215 Hillsboro Road, Franklin
It’s a free festival in Franklin next to Christ Community Church. Spend the afternoon enjoying ax throwing, Enos, inflatables, and take a ride down the Harpeth River. Don’t miss one of Franklin’s favorite bands, People on the Porch and local food trucks.