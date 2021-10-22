Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Sunday Supper at Harpeth Hotel

Sunday, October 24, noon – 3 pm

Harpeth Hotel, 130 Second Avenue North, Franklin

Chef Maneet and Chef Roland, Chef de Cuisine at the Harpeth’s in-house restaurant 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails, along with Chef Bernard will work together to curate a unique, multi-course dinner. Each course is accompanied by a special wine or cocktail pairing. The dinner begins at 5 p.m. CT and goes until 8 p.m. CT. Tickets for this special edition of Sunday Supper are $219 and are inclusive of all food dishes and beverage pairings including a signed copy of Kelsey’s new cookbook Southern Grit.

A portion of proceeds from each dinner benefits One Generation Away, a non-profit that distributes healthy foods to families in need throughout Middle Tennessee.

Buy tickets here.