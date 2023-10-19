Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Franklin Stampede Pro Rodeo
Friday-Saturday, October 20-21, 7:30 pm
Williamson County Ag Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
PRO RODEO THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT!!! October 20th – 21st at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center. This is an indoor event, tickets are available in three options from VIP to general admission. Children under the age of four are free with a purchase of an adult ticket.
Find tickets here.
2Broken Wheel Music & Arts Fest
Saturday, October 21, 3 pm-9 pm
Mill Creek Brewing, 2008 Johnson Industrial Drive, Nolensville
Round Up for Nolensville’s Broken Wheel Music and Arts Festival invites attendees to experience big festival ambiance in the close-knit Nolensville community. Festival goers can experience artisan booths, main stage live music, nosh on sweet and savory treats from food trucks, play in the Kid’s Zone and immerse themselves in what it means to be a community by helping raise funds that stay within their community to help their own. Bring your lawn chairs and be ready to eat, drink and be merry with your friends and neighbors.
Find tickets here.
3Grey Ghost Run
Saturday, October 21, 7 am – 11:30 am
3331 Denning Lane, Spring Hill
It’s the 15th annual Grey Ghost run in Spring Hill. This event raises money for projects in the Spring Hill area, over the years this event has funded walking trails, running tracks, and the Splash Pad at Port Royal Park.
Sign up for the race here.
4Friends of Brentwood Library Sale
Friday-Sunday, October 20-22
Friday, Oct. 20 -9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21 -10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 22-1 to 5:30 p.m. (EVERYTHING HALF PRICE)
8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library sale gets underway Thursday, October 19 for FOBL members and on Friday, October 20 for the general public. As always, on Sunday everything will be half-price.
They will have ample quantities of books in all manner of genres, including fiction, children’s books, science, cookbooks, history, and pretty much any other category you can think of. We will also have a selection of movies, music, and puzzles.
5Haunted Hall Tour in Franklin
Saturday, October 21, 10 pm – 11 pm
Franklin’s Masonic Hall was built exactly 200 years ago, and there have been stories of its hauntings ever since. If you’ve ever wanted to see what it’s like inside the hall at night, now’s your chance! For the FIRST TIME EVER, you can make a late-night visit with guides who will tell you all about what people have experienced in the building where many have died, and where history was made.
Find tickets here.