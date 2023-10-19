Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Friends of Brentwood Library Sale

Friday-Sunday, October 20-22

Friday, Oct. 20 -9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 -10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22-1 to 5:30 p.m. (EVERYTHING HALF PRICE)

8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library sale gets underway Thursday, October 19 for FOBL members and on Friday, October 20 for the general public. As always, on Sunday everything will be half-price.

They will have ample quantities of books in all manner of genres, including fiction, children’s books, science, cookbooks, history, and pretty much any other category you can think of. We will also have a selection of movies, music, and puzzles.