Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Brentwood Library Book Sale

Friday-Sunday, 9 am – 5:30 pm, 10 am – 5:30 pm, 1 pm – 5:30

The Friends of the Brentwood Library (FOBL) will hold its fall book sale next week at the

John P. Holt Brentwood Library with doors open to the public October 17-19.

The sale features approximately 15,000 books and related items, including hundreds of

best-selling authors, literary classics, biographies, and a huge selection of nonfiction.

The sale’s autumn inventory also offers a giant selection of storybooks and chapter books

for children and teens. And if all that isn’t enough, it features hundreds of puzzles and

games for all ages, as well as popular DVDs, CDs, and even vinyl music.