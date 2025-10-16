Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Studio Tenn Dracula
Friday-Sunday, October 17-19, 7 pm, 2 pm, 1 pm
Turner Theatre at The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Based on Bram Stoker’s classic novel, this gripping stage adaptation tells the story of Count Dracula’s arrival in England—and the trail of terror he leaves in his wake. As young Lucy Westphal falls mysteriously ill, Dr. Van Helsing is called in to investigate and soon uncovers a sinister truth: a vampire is among them.
Find tickets here.
2Taylor Hicks at Franklin Theatre
Friday, October 17, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Winner of American Idol season five, Taylor Hicks will perform at the Franklin Theatre this weekend. A hometown show for the performer who will bring some his soulful live event sharing some of his favorite music.
Find tickets here.
3Solstice at June Lake
Saturday-Sunday, October 17-18, 10 am -5 pm
The Awaken House, 3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill
The Spring Hill Fall Fest is back October 17–18, bringing live music, food, and fun for the whole neighborhood.
4Brentwood Library Book Sale
Friday-Sunday, 9 am – 5:30 pm, 10 am – 5:30 pm, 1 pm – 5:30
The Friends of the Brentwood Library (FOBL) will hold its fall book sale next week at the
John P. Holt Brentwood Library with doors open to the public October 17-19.
The sale features approximately 15,000 books and related items, including hundreds of
best-selling authors, literary classics, biographies, and a huge selection of nonfiction.
The sale’s autumn inventory also offers a giant selection of storybooks and chapter books
for children and teens. And if all that isn’t enough, it features hundreds of puzzles and
games for all ages, as well as popular DVDs, CDs, and even vinyl music.
5Southern Festival of Books
Saturday-Sunday, October 18-19, 9 am – 6 pm
Bicentennial Park, 600 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville
The Festival is free, and includes performance stages, food trucks, and loads of publishers and booksellers. We look forward to seeing you downtown at the Bicentennial Mall, Tennessee State Museum, and Tennessee State Library. Find the full schedule here.
