Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Donna Vissman
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Lotz House Ghost Tours

Lotz House
photo from The Lotz House

Friday -Saturday, October 14-15, 6:30 pm

Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue, Franklin

For the Ghost Tours, guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomena that are said to haunt the historic home. The Lotz House has been featured on the Travel Channel’s “Haunted Live” and Travel Channel’s “The Most Terrifying Places in America.”

To make reservations and purchase tickets for specialty tours, call 615-790-7190.

 

2Big Bleu Pickin’ Party

Big Bleu Pickin Party

Saturday, October 15, 9 am – 5 pm

Public Square, Downtown Columbia

Join us from 9 am-5 pm for flea market-style fun in the parking lot at the corner of Woodland and E. 7th St.! Live music, food trucks, and more. Bring the gang for this FREE event! Come early and see some great classic cars across the street at Columbia Cars and Coffee the same day from 7 am -10 am.

3Boiling Springs Academy Open House

Red Boiling Springs
photo by Donna Vissman

Sunday, October 16, 2 pm – 4 pm

Boiling Springs Academy, 8327 Moores Lane, Brentwood

It’s the final open house of the year at Boiling Springs Academy in Brentwood. See the one-room school and learn more about the property. Eric Church once filmed a music video there as well.

4Paula Cole

Paula Cole
photo from Franklin Theatre

Saturday, October 15, 8 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Paula Cole, known for timeless hits “Where Have All The Cowboys Gone,” and “I Don’t Want to Wait,” returns to The Franklin Theatre on October 15th. Cole toured with Peter Gabriel back in the 90s on the Secret World Tour where she gained attention before she released her first album Harbinger.

Buy tickets here. 

5Southern Festival of Books

Southern Festival of Books

Friday- Sunday October 14-16

War Memorial Plaza, Union Street, Nashville

The Southern Festival of Books: A Celebration of the Written Word is, traditionally, a free, three-day literary Festival held the second full weekend of October annually in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The event welcomes more than 200 authors and thousands of visitors annually.

