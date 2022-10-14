Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Lotz House Ghost Tours

Friday -Saturday, October 14-15, 6:30 pm

Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue, Franklin

For the Ghost Tours, guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomena that are said to haunt the historic home. The Lotz House has been featured on the Travel Channel’s “Haunted Live” and Travel Channel’s “The Most Terrifying Places in America.”

To make reservations and purchase tickets for specialty tours, call 615-790-7190.