Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Lotz House Ghost Tours
Friday -Saturday, October 14-15, 6:30 pm
Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue, Franklin
For the Ghost Tours, guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomena that are said to haunt the historic home. The Lotz House has been featured on the Travel Channel’s “Haunted Live” and Travel Channel’s “The Most Terrifying Places in America.”
To make reservations and purchase tickets for specialty tours, call 615-790-7190.
2Big Bleu Pickin’ Party
Saturday, October 15, 9 am – 5 pm
Public Square, Downtown Columbia
Join us from 9 am-5 pm for flea market-style fun in the parking lot at the corner of Woodland and E. 7th St.! Live music, food trucks, and more. Bring the gang for this FREE event! Come early and see some great classic cars across the street at Columbia Cars and Coffee the same day from 7 am -10 am.
3Boiling Springs Academy Open House
Sunday, October 16, 2 pm – 4 pm
Boiling Springs Academy, 8327 Moores Lane, Brentwood
It’s the final open house of the year at Boiling Springs Academy in Brentwood. See the one-room school and learn more about the property. Eric Church once filmed a music video there as well.
4Paula Cole
Saturday, October 15, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Paula Cole, known for timeless hits “Where Have All The Cowboys Gone,” and “I Don’t Want to Wait,” returns to The Franklin Theatre on October 15th. Cole toured with Peter Gabriel back in the 90s on the Secret World Tour where she gained attention before she released her first album Harbinger.
Buy tickets here.
5Southern Festival of Books
Friday- Sunday October 14-16
War Memorial Plaza, Union Street, Nashville
The Southern Festival of Books: A Celebration of the Written Word is, traditionally, a free, three-day literary Festival held the second full weekend of October annually in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The event welcomes more than 200 authors and thousands of visitors annually.