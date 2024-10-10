Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Plant and Seed Swap

Saturday, October 12, noon – 1 pm

John P. Holt Library,8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Bring any seeds, seedlings, bulbs, or plants that you would like to donate to the swap.

Please label the items with as much information as you know (name, scientific name, color, etc).

This is a free swap. Everyone is welcome, even if you don’t have plants to swap! You may drop off your items beginning at 10:00am. They will begin the swap promptly at noon. Those who donate will get first choice. After they have made their selections, the swap will open to everyone. PRO TIP: arrive early for the best selection!