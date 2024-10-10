Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Southern Nashville Home Show
Friday-Sunday, October 11-13, noon- 6 pm, 10 am – 5 pm, 11 am – 4 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Join in at the AgExpo Park and see all that the Southern Nashville Home Show has to offer. Free admission & free parking.
2Plant and Seed Swap
Saturday, October 12, noon – 1 pm
John P. Holt Library,8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Bring any seeds, seedlings, bulbs, or plants that you would like to donate to the swap.
Please label the items with as much information as you know (name, scientific name, color, etc).
This is a free swap. Everyone is welcome, even if you don’t have plants to swap! You may drop off your items beginning at 10:00am. They will begin the swap promptly at noon. Those who donate will get first choice. After they have made their selections, the swap will open to everyone. PRO TIP: arrive early for the best selection!
3Drive in Laser Show
Friday-Saturday, October 11-12, 5 pm
4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Coming October 11th & 12th to Franklin, TN! The Spectacular Drive-in Laser Light Show – Double Feature. Prepare for an evening of spellbinding laser lights and iconic music with The Drive-in Laser Light Show – Double Feature, all for just $39 per vehicle.
Spectacular Laser Displays:
Witness the night sky transform with high-powered lasers, painting a dazzling array of colors and patterns. Each show combines the magic of light and music, ensuring an immersive experience that captivates your senses.
Find tickets here.
4Boxers & Brews
Saturday, October 12, noon
Mill Creek Brewing, 2008 Johnson Industrial Boulevard, Nolensville
Join us for our annual Boxers and Brews. Each ticket will include this year’s pint glass and one pour.
Swag will be available online and in person (while supplies last)
Find tickets here.
5Opry Community Day
Sunday, October 13, 9 am – 4 pm
Grand Ole Opry, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Join in for Opry Community Day on October 13 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Experience live music, food trucks, family fun, and a FREE guided tour of the Opry House with your Tennessee I.D.
Walk in the footsteps of past, present, and future country stars as you explore our themed dressing rooms, hear insider stories from expert guides and even stand inside the famous circle on stage. Plus, go “Behind the Airwaves” at the Roy Acuff House with our new exhibit showcasing WSM, the radio home of the Opry.
