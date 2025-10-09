Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Movies in the Park
Friday, October 10, 8 pm
Bicentennial Park, 400 5th Avenue N, Franklin
This will be the last Movies in the Park this year. The City of Franklin is hosting the event this week at Bicentennial Park where they will show Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
2Gentry Farm
Saturday-Sunday, 9 am – 5 pm, 1 pm – 5 pm
Gentry Farm, 1974 Highway 96 W, Franklin
The seventh-generation farm has been owned by the Gentry family for over 165 years. In the fall, it is open to the public so you can enjoy a corn maze, pick a pumpkin, ride a hayride, and more. Admission is $13 per person, ages 23 months and under, and those over the age of 65 are free.
3Towhee Club Fall Festival
Saturday, October 11, noon- 3 pm
Towhee Club, 3901 Kedron Road, Spring Hill
4S.D. House Book Signing at Barnes & Noble
Saturday, October 11, 2 pm
Barnes & Noble, 1901 Mallory Lane, Brentwood
Join in welcoming author Silas House (writing as S.D. House) in conversation with Andi Marie Tillman, followed by a book signing.
S.D. House is the New York Times bestselling author, winner of the Booklist Editors’ Choice and the 2023 Southern Book Prize and the 2023 Nautilus Book Award. In 2023 he was inducted as the Poet Laureate of Kentucky for 2023-2025 and became a Grammy finalist. His latest book Dead Man Blues is about a crime novel set in the South. The event is free but they are requesting that you register to attend.
Find tickets here.
5Tyler Childers at Geodis Park
Friday-Saturday, October 10-11, 7 pm
Geodis Park, 501 Benton Avenue, Nashville
Tyler Childers performs a two-night run of his “On The Road” tour at GEODIS Park on October 10th and 11th, 2025, with special guests Charley Crockett and Cory Branan. A portion of each ticket sold benefited the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund (HHARF) and REVERB.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter