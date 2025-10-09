Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 S.D. House Book Signing at Barnes & Noble

Saturday, October 11, 2 pm

Barnes & Noble, 1901 Mallory Lane, Brentwood

Join in welcoming author Silas House (writing as S.D. House) in conversation with Andi Marie Tillman, followed by a book signing.

S.D. House is the New York Times bestselling author, winner of the Booklist Editors’ Choice and the 2023 Southern Book Prize and the 2023 Nautilus Book Award. In 2023 he was inducted as the Poet Laureate of Kentucky for 2023-2025 and became a Grammy finalist. His latest book Dead Man Blues is about a crime novel set in the South. The event is free but they are requesting that you register to attend.

Find tickets here.