Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
PrevNext

1. PumpkinFest in Downtown Franklin

Pumpkinfest 2019
photo by Donna Vissman

Saturday, October 30, 10 am – 7 pm   
Downtown Franklin,  Franklin

The free festival brought to you by Heritage Foundation is this weekend in downtown Franklin. Wear your costumes and enjoy the day, read more about what to know about PumpkinFest 2021 here.

2. Spring Hill Trunk or Treat

trunk or treat

Friday, October 30, 5 pm – 9 pm

Fischer Park, 4238 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill

The SHPD is hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event at Fischer Park. They will have police vehicles on-site as well as games and other to-be-determined activities.

3. Lucky Ladd Farms

Lucky Ladd Farms
photo from Lucky Ladd Farms Facebook

Saturday, October 30, 10 am – 6 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville

More than a pumpkin patch, Lucky Ladd Farms offers a unique farm experience. Stay the Day…newly expanded playgrounds, hands-on animal encounters, wagon rides, corn maze, pony rides, tractor train, and more. Don’t miss fall treats include kettle corn, gourmet caramel apples, fresh-baked donuts, and apple cider slushies.

Buy tickets here. 

4. Haunted Houses

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween

 

Friday- Sunday, October 29-31
Various Places

It’s your last weekend to visit local Haunted Houses. Find the complete list here. 

5. Lotz House Ghost Tours

Lotz House

Friday- Sunday, October 29-31
Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue, Franklin

The Lotz House is offering evening ghost tours of the house on Friday and Saturday nights now through mid-November. Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomena that are said to haunt the historic home.

Find tickets here. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here