Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. PumpkinFest in Downtown Franklin
Saturday, October 30, 10 am – 7 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
The free festival brought to you by Heritage Foundation is this weekend in downtown Franklin. Wear your costumes and enjoy the day, read more about what to know about PumpkinFest 2021 here.
2. Spring Hill Trunk or Treat
Friday, October 30, 5 pm – 9 pm
Fischer Park, 4238 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill
The SHPD is hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event at Fischer Park. They will have police vehicles on-site as well as games and other to-be-determined activities.
3. Lucky Ladd Farms
Saturday, October 30, 10 am – 6 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
More than a pumpkin patch, Lucky Ladd Farms offers a unique farm experience. Stay the Day…newly expanded playgrounds, hands-on animal encounters, wagon rides, corn maze, pony rides, tractor train, and more. Don’t miss fall treats include kettle corn, gourmet caramel apples, fresh-baked donuts, and apple cider slushies.
Buy tickets here.
4. Haunted Houses
Friday- Sunday, October 29-31
Various Places
It’s your last weekend to visit local Haunted Houses. Find the complete list here.
5. Lotz House Ghost Tours
Friday- Sunday, October 29-31
Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue, Franklin
The Lotz House is offering evening ghost tours of the house on Friday and Saturday nights now through mid-November. Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomena that are said to haunt the historic home.
Find tickets here.