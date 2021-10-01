Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Westhaven Porch Fest
Saturday, October 2, 2 pm – 6 pm
Westhaven Community, Westhaven Boulevard and State Street, Franklin
Westhaven Community in Franklin is hosting Porchfest with six neighborhood park locations along with eleven porch concerts throughout the neighborhood. The night will conclude with a ticketed event where Walker Hayes will perform.
Find more information here.
2. Tennessee Honey Festival
Sunday, October 3, 10 am – 5 pm
Bicentennial Mall,600 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville
The honey festival was created to celebrate local honey and bring the community together with honey, art, music, education, and inspiration. And there will be a judging contest to see who has the best local honey.
Buy tickets here.
3. Cryptid Trails Haunted Experience
Friday- Saturday, 7 pm – 12 am, Sunday 7 pm – 10 pm
2000 Donra Way, Columbia
It’s opening weekend for Cryptid Trails. This is an interactive outdoor haunted event designed to play on your worst phobias, fears, and nightmares.
Buy tickets here.
4. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Friday, October 1, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are Rateliff (vocals, guitar), Joseph Pope III (bass), Meese (drums, percussion, keys), Luke Mossman (guitar), Mark Shusterman (organ, keys), Andreas Wild (saxophone), Daniel Hardaway (trumpet) and Jeff Dazey (saxophone) will perform at FirstBank Amphitheater on Friday night. The band is set to release their third studio album The Future on November 5.
Buy tickets here.
5. Music City Collectibles Show
Friday- Sunday, October 1-3,
Williamson County Ag Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Purchase tickets here.