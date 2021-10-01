Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
1. Westhaven Porch Fest

Westhaven Porchfest

Saturday, October 2,  2 pm – 6 pm
Westhaven Community, Westhaven Boulevard and State Street, Franklin

Westhaven Community in Franklin is hosting Porchfest with six neighborhood park locations along with eleven porch concerts throughout the neighborhood. The night will conclude with a ticketed event where Walker Hayes will perform.

Find more information here. 

2. Tennessee Honey Festival

Tn Honey Festival
photo from Tennessee Honey Festival

Sunday, October 3, 10 am – 5 pm

Bicentennial Mall,600 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville

The honey festival was created to celebrate local honey and bring the community together with honey, art, music, education, and inspiration. And there will be a judging contest to see who has the best local honey.

Buy tickets here. 

3. Cryptid Trails Haunted Experience

Cryptid Trails
photo from Cryptic Trails

 

Friday- Saturday, 7 pm – 12 am, Sunday 7 pm – 10 pm

2000 Donra Way, Columbia

It’s opening weekend for Cryptid Trails. This is an interactive outdoor haunted event designed to play on your worst phobias, fears, and nightmares.

Buy tickets here. 

4. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Nathaniel Ratecliff & The Nights
photo by Danny Clinch

Friday, October 1, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are Rateliff (vocals, guitar), Joseph Pope III (bass), Meese (drums, percussion, keys), Luke Mossman (guitar), Mark Shusterman (organ, keys), Andreas Wild (saxophone), Daniel Hardaway (trumpet) and Jeff Dazey (saxophone) will perform at FirstBank Amphitheater on Friday night. The band is set to release their third studio album The Future on November 5.

Buy tickets here. 

5. Music City Collectibles Show

Music City Sports Collectibles
photo from Music City Sports Collectibles & Autograph Show

Friday- Sunday, October 1-3,
Williamson County Ag Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin

2021 Music City Sports Card, Collectibles, and Autograph show will be in Franklin this weekend.
There will be over 200  tables of the industry’s top dealers buying and selling,and  card grading.
Plus, SUPERSTAR Autographs Guests including Ric Flair, Lawrence Taylor, Johnny Bench, Ricky Henderson, Reggie Jackson, Pete Rose, Andre Dawson, Wade Boggs, Doc Gooden, Spud Webbs, Jerry Lawler, Jimmy Hart, Ricky Steamboat, Bob Lilly and Pete Rose.

Purchase tickets here. 

