Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Franklin Flea Market
Saturday, November 8-9, 9 am – 6 pm, 10 am – 4 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Don’t miss the Franklin Flea Market, November 8-9, 2025 to the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin. Over 400 Indoor, Covered & Outdoor Booths full of Unique Treasures & Incredible Bargains, plus Food Trucks & more. Admission is free, parking is $5.
2City Farmhouse Pop Up
Friday-Saturday, November 7-8, 9 am – 4 pm, 9 am – 3 pm
400 5th Avenue N Franklin Road, Franklin
The legendary City Farmhouse Popup Fair is BACK. Featuring 40 curated antiques vendors & makers. Located at the gorgeous open air pavilion at Bicentennial Park in America’s favorite small downtown Franklin. Admission is $25 for early entry, $15 for general admission.
Find details here.
3Business Excellence Awards Gala
Friday, November 7, 5 pm
UAW Local 1853, 125 Stephen P Yokich Parkway, Spring Hill
Join the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce for an unforgettable evening celebrating the very best of our business community. The Business Excellence Awards Gala is our chamber’s premier annual event, honoring the individuals, businesses, and organizations whose leadership, service, and innovation help Spring Hill thrive.
Find more information here.
4Clause for a Cause
Sunday, November 9, 9 am – 1 pm
Ravenswood Mansion, 1825 Wilson Pike, Brentwood
It’s the first Annual Claus for a Cause Santa Photoshoot Event is coming to the Nashville area November 9th. Included with your Santa mini shoot at the Ravenswood Mansion, enjoy cookie decorating, letters to Santa and more.
Sign up for a time here.
5ICE at Opryland
Opens Friday, November 7
Gaylord Opryland, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
ICE! featuring “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is a dazzling, immersive, story-driven holiday showplace complete with larger-than-life ice sculptures, thrilling frozen slides, and awe-inspiring tunnels.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter