Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Family Fun Day 2023
Saturday, November 4, 10 am – 4 pm
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
Come to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm for the Annual Franklin Parks’ Family Day on November 4th. Family Day is a free festival open to the public and will take place from 10 AM – 4 PM at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, located at 239 Franklin Road, across the street from The Factory in Historic Franklin.
2Studio Tenn
Friday-Sunday, November 3-5, Multiple show times
Turner Theatre at The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
It’s the last weekend of Studio Tenn’s first show at the new Turner Theatre at The Factory. Million Dollar Quartet the story of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins who gathered for one night to play and sing; little did they know they were also making music history. A show not to miss.
Find tickets here.
3Wine Down Main Street
Saturday, November 4, 7 pm – 10 pm
Main Street, Downtown Franklin
On Saturday, November 4, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. downtown Franklin will once again come alive with toast and cheers at Wine Down Main Street, a unique wine tasting event that takes place along Historic Main Street in Franklin, Tennessee. It’s considered the best night out all year: the streets are closed to traffic; wines, beers and spirits, provided by Lipman Brothers, are poured in the shops; food samplings are provided by area restaurants; and local musicians entertain you along the way.
Find tickets here.
4First Fridays
Friday, November 3, 5 pm – 8 pm
Public Square Downtown Columbia, Columbia
We will see you in downtown Columbia on November 3rd from 5-8 p.m. Great shopping, delicious food, local buskers, and so much more.
59 3/4 Holiday Pop-Up at Union Station
Friday -Sunday, November 3-5, 1 pm – 11 pm
Union Station Hotel, 1001 Broadway, Nashville
Tis the season for pop-ups. The Union Station Nashville Yards’ family-friendly holiday pop–up, “9 ¾”, opened its doors on Wednesday, November 1st, taking over the lobby bar of the historic train station turned boutique hotel on Broadway. Step into a wizarding wonderland, complete with house banners, floating lanterns and candles, a hidden golden snitch, flying owls, and a luggage cart photo opp.