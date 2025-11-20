Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Made South
Friday-Saturday, November 21-22,
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Named Food & Wine Magazine’s “Best Holiday Market in Tennessee,” the MADE SOUTH Holiday Marketreturns to The Factory at Franklin November 21-22, celebrating 11 years of Southern creativity and craftsmanship.
At this two-day event, guests will enjoy a curated lineup with 60+ of the South’s finest makers and artisans, offering everything from hand-crafted home goods and art to jewelry, apparel, and gourmet foods with a festive holiday atmosphere. Attendees will also enjoy live music, seasonal treats, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience emphasizing southern hospitality. SOURCE10 will get ticket buyers for either MADE SOUTH Holiday Market event 10% off of their order.
Find tickets here.
2Franklin Stampede
Friday-Saturday, November 21-22, 7:30 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Don’t miss this 2-day action-packed adrenaline pumping event brought to you by Twisted Horn Rodeo Company! We’ll feature Top Cowboys and Cowgirls from all over riding for Points and Prize Money as they complete to qualify for the (prestigious year end finals/ International Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma) with hopes of winning the Championship Gold Buckle. We’ll have the wildest broncs and bulls, cowgirl barrel racing, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, trick riders, bull fighters, rodeo clowns, mutton bustin’ for the kids, and food vendors.
Find tickets here.
3A Very Maury Christmas
Saturday-Sunday November 22-23, 9 am – 4 pm, 11 am – 3 pm
101 N James Campbell Boulevard, Columbia
A Very Maury Christmas is returning for its 11th annual holiday market.Thank you to our fav local balloon company, Festive & Flair, for sponsoring this event and bringing ALL the Christmas cheer. We are so excited to host this event again at theFactory at Columbia! Join us for the very best holiday shopping welcoming over 75 curated vendor. This event is a well-loved community tradition.
Tickets are $10 at the door.
4Bingo and Bagels
Saturday, November 22, 10:00 am
John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Start your Saturday off on a fun note! Enjoy bagels while you play a few rounds of Bingo. Winners will take home prizes.
Register for a class here.
5Die Hard: A Christmas Carol
Tuesday-Sunday, November 18-23,
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
‘Die Hard: A Christmas Carol’ will bring its full-blown, R-rated puppet mashup of ‘Die Hard,’ puppets, and total holiday bedlam to TPAC’s Johnson Theater for eight performances, November 18-23.
With a cult following and instant sell-outs in Phoenix for nine years, ‘Die Hard: A Christmas Carol’ is an absurd, action-packed mashup of ‘Die Hard’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’ for an adults-only audience; attendees must be 18 or older to attend. For the first time ever, the production will leave its home state for a limited run in Nashville, in partnership with touring event producer Emery Entertainment. Use code HOHOHO for 50% off tickets for the Nov. 18, 19, 20 performances.
Find tickets here.
