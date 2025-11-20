Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Made South

Friday-Saturday, November 21-22,

The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Named Food & Wine Magazine’s “Best Holiday Market in Tennessee,” the MADE SOUTH Holiday Marketreturns to The Factory at Franklin November 21-22, celebrating 11 years of Southern creativity and craftsmanship.

At this two-day event, guests will enjoy a curated lineup with 60+ of the South’s finest makers and artisans, offering everything from hand-crafted home goods and art to jewelry, apparel, and gourmet foods with a festive holiday atmosphere. Attendees will also enjoy live music, seasonal treats, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience emphasizing southern hospitality. SOURCE10 will get ticket buyers for either MADE SOUTH Holiday Market event 10% off of their order.

Find tickets here.