Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Made South Holiday Market
Friday -Saturday, November 19-20
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
The 2021 MADE SOUTH Holiday Market features more than 60 makers from around the South. Do all of your holiday shopping in one fun location and feel good about shopping small and supporting small businesses.
Buy tickets here.
2. Makers Market Westhaven
Saturday, November 20, 11 am- 3 pm
Westhaven Neighborhood, Front Street, Franklin
Enjoy an afternoon of free, family-friendly holiday festivities at the Franklin Makers Market Holiday Market! Kick-off the holiday season in our winter wonderland complete with over 50 craft and artisans vendors, tasty treats, kids activities, a cocktail bar and more! Franklin Makers Market is the best place to find unique holiday treasures while supporting local makers and small businesses. This festive market will take place on November 20th on Front Street in Westhaven from 11-3 PM.
3. A Very Maury Christmas
Friday- Saturday, November 19-20
308 W 7th Street, Columbia
A Very Maury Christmas is a holiday market created for local businesses and artisans to showcase their products and to bring essential support to a charity. This year we have chosen to partner with aMuse’um Children’s Museum. Guests of this year’s event are asked to bring a $5 donation
4. Cheekwood Holiday Lights
Saturday – Sunday, November 20-21
1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
Savor the sights and sounds of the season at Cheekwood and make lasting holiday memories with fun activities for all ages. Our enchanting Holiday LIGHTS experience is Nashville’s favorite holiday tradition, with one mile of lights glowing throughout the gardens.
Buy tickets here.
5. Goat Yoga
Saturday, November 20, 10 am
9837 Spilt Log Road, Brentwood
Join Goat Yoga Nashville for a fun-filled Goat Yoga class filled with little baby goats dressed in some debonair threads. Plus you’ll get to mingle with our famous goats that have been on the CMA’s, CMT, Pickler & Ben, Trisha Yearwood’s Southern Kitchen and most recently with Tim Tebow on SEC Nation
Find tickets here.