Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2. Makers Market Westhaven

Saturday, November 20, 11 am- 3 pm

Westhaven Neighborhood, Front Street, Franklin

Enjoy an afternoon of free, family-friendly holiday festivities at the Franklin Makers Market Holiday Market! Kick-off the holiday season in our winter wonderland complete with over 50 craft and artisans vendors, tasty treats, kids activities, a cocktail bar and more! Franklin Makers Market is the best place to find unique holiday treasures while supporting local makers and small businesses. This festive market will take place on November 20th on Front Street in Westhaven from 11-3 PM.