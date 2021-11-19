Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
PrevNext

1. Made South Holiday Market

MADE SOUTH

Friday -Saturday, November 19-20
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

The 2021 MADE SOUTH Holiday Market features more than 60 makers from around the South. Do all of your holiday shopping in one fun location and feel good about shopping small and supporting small businesses.

Buy tickets here. 

2. Makers Market Westhaven

Franklin Makers Market

Saturday, November 20, 11 am- 3 pm
Westhaven Neighborhood, Front Street, Franklin

Enjoy an afternoon of free, family-friendly holiday festivities at the Franklin Makers Market Holiday Market! Kick-off the holiday season in our winter wonderland complete with over 50 craft and artisans vendors, tasty treats, kids activities, a cocktail bar and more! Franklin Makers Market is the best place to find unique holiday treasures while supporting local makers and small businesses. This festive market will take place on November 20th on Front Street in Westhaven from 11-3 PM.

3. A Very Maury Christmas

Maury Christmas
photo from A Very Maury Christmas

Friday- Saturday, November 19-20
308 W 7th Street, Columbia

A Very Maury Christmas is a holiday market created for local businesses and artisans to showcase their products and to bring essential support to a charity. This year we have chosen to partner with aMuse’um Children’s Museum. Guests of this year’s event are asked to bring a $5 donation

4. Cheekwood Holiday Lights

Cheekwood
credit-Cheekwood

 

Saturday – Sunday, November 20-21

1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville

Savor the sights and sounds of the season at Cheekwood and make lasting holiday memories with fun activities for all ages. Our enchanting Holiday LIGHTS experience is Nashville’s favorite holiday tradition, with one mile of lights glowing throughout the gardens.

Buy tickets here. 

5. Goat Yoga

Goat Yoga
photo from Goat Yoga Facebook

Saturday, November 20, 10 am
9837 Spilt Log Road, Brentwood

Join Goat Yoga Nashville for a fun-filled Goat Yoga class filled with little baby goats dressed in some debonair threads. Plus you’ll get to mingle with our famous goats that have been on the CMA’s, CMT, Pickler & Ben, Trisha Yearwood’s Southern Kitchen and most recently with Tim Tebow on SEC Nation

Find tickets here. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here