Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Made South Holiday Market
Friday – Saturday, November 18-19
Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
It is the very last Made South Holiday Market. You can start shopping early for that holiday gifts or buy something for yourself. The preview event takes place on Friday, on Saturday it opens for general shopping.
Find tickets here.
2Crumbl Cookies Grand Opening
Friday, November 18, 8 am-midnight
2051 Wall Street, Spring Hill
We have sweet news – Crumbl Cookies in Spring Hill is holding its grand opening on Friday. Grab a warm cookie on Friday, we highly recommend the chocolate chip cookie, it’s a classic and always a winner.
3Centennial High School Holiday Market
Saturday- Sunday, November 18-19, 9 am – 5 pm, 9 am – 4 pm
Centennial High School, 5050 Mallory Lane, Franklin
Centennial High School is hosting a holiday market this weekend. There will be over 195 artisans from 12 states. Proceeds go to benefit CHS PTSO for educational enhancements at school. Buy tickets at the door.
4Pinewood Christmas Tree Farm Opening
Saturday-Sunday, November 19-20, 9 am – 5:30 pm, 1 pm – 5 pm
7561 South Harpeth Road, Franklin
This is the opening weekend at Pinewood Christmas Tree Farm. While this is their 5th year to be open, it’s the first year to offer choose-and-cut Christmas trees from the farm.
There will be free hayrides, free hot chocolate, and photo opportunities to create your magical Christmas card photo. Santa will also be on the farm for free visits and pictures.
5Santa is Coming to Vintage615
Saturday, November 19, 11 am – 3 pm
5075 Main Street, Spring Hill