Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Pinewood Christmas Tree Farm Opening

Saturday-Sunday, November 19-20, 9 am – 5:30 pm, 1 pm – 5 pm

7561 South Harpeth Road, Franklin

This is the opening weekend at Pinewood Christmas Tree Farm. While this is their 5th year to be open, it’s the first year to offer choose-and-cut Christmas trees from the farm.

There will be free hayrides, free hot chocolate, and photo opportunities to create your magical Christmas card photo. Santa will also be on the farm for free visits and pictures.