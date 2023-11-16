Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Made South Holiday Market
Saturday, November 18, 9 am – 5 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
This holiday market returns to The Factory this weekend. The Saturday morning tickets sold out but the afternoon tickets remain available. It’s a great event to shop from makers from all over the South.
Find tickets here.
2Buy a Tree-Change a Life
Saturday-Sunday, November 18-19
1288 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin
Gateway Church is returning for its tenth year Buy a Tree, Change a Life. You can shop its live tree lot, and with each purchase, it will go to help a family locally. While you shop for your tree, enjoy hot chocolate, s’mores, and photo opps.
Learn more here.
3A Very Maury Christmas
Saturday, November 18, 9 am – 4 pm
101 N James Campbell Blvd, Columbia
A Very Maury Christmas is returning for ts 9th annual holiday market! This event has become a well-loved tradition for many. New additions to this year’s market are SANTA and Mini Makers. Cost is $5 at the door.
4Karen Kingsbury Author Event
Saturday, November 18, 1 pm
Barnes & Noble, 1701 Mallory Lane, Brentwood
The New York Times best-selling will have a book event for Just Once. This event will include a Q&A and book signing.
5ICE -Polar Express at Opryland
Friday -Sunday, November 17-19, 10 am – 10 pm
Gaylord Opryland,2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Gaylord Opryland’s 40th annual A Country Christmas began on November 10, 2023 and runs through January 1, 2024. The resort’s signature attraction features a brand-new ICE! theme, The Polar Express™, based upon the beloved Warner Bros holiday film. Using more than two million pounds–or 1,000 tons–of ice, “The Polar Express” is brought to life in ice sculpture form by a team of 40 world-class ice artisans from Harbin, China.
Find tickets here.