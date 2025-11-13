Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Franklin Makers Market
Saturday, November 15, 11 am – 4 pm
Lake at Westhaven, Westhaven Neighborhood, Front Street, Franklin
Celebrate the season at Franklin Makers Market – where holiday magic is handmade. Enjoy an afternoon of free, family-friendly festivities complete with over 100 curated craft and artisan vendors, FREE photos with Santa, tasty treats, cocktails, and more.
2Lee Roy Parnell
Friday, November 14, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Join GRAMMY®- and CMA-nominated artist; Texas Heritage Songwriter’s Association Hall of Fame Member and legendary vocalist + slide guitar slinger Lee Roy Parnell for a very special, never-before-seen show Lee Roy Parnell: New Music, Deep Cuts & Of Course…The Hits!
Find tickets here.
3Holiday Market at The Lodge
Saturday, November 15, 9 am – 2 pm
The Lodge, 2000 Southern Springs Parkway, Spring Hill
It’s the 4th Annual Holiday at the Lodge Shopping Event! There will be over 40 local vendors. Come shop with local artisan crafts, gifts and more. The sale is located in the community center of the Southern Springs neighborhood. FREE for all to attend.
4Goat Yoga Nashville
Saturday, November 15, 10:30 am
2626 York Road, Nolensville
Happy Fall Y’all!! Are you ready to meet our cute little goats in the their fall and winter attire? Then come on over to Goat Yoga Nashville for a fun filled Goat Yoga class filled with adorable goats dressed in some debonair threads
Register for a class here.
5Christmas Village
Friday-Sunday, November 14-16, 9 am – 9 pm, 9 am – 6 pm, and noon- 6 pm
Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Benton Avenue, Nashville
This event attracts over 30,000 shoppers and features more than 250 merchants. Find great gifts for everyone on your list. There will be toys, clothing, jewelry, home decor, and more. Tickets are $15 online or at the door. If you plan to return for a second day of shopping, purchase a $10 return ticket before you leave on the first day.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter