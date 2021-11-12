Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Boots for Troops

Saturday, November 13, 9 am

Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin

Grab your family, friends, co­workers, church/sports club, and lace-up for our Military & Veterans. This event gives us a way to say “Thank you” with our feet and literally allows everyone to put some miles in our military’s boots. Everyone is welcome! Bring your family, Fido, and your cheering section.

Register or donate here.