Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Boots for Troops
Saturday, November 13, 9 am
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
Grab your family, friends, coworkers, church/sports club, and lace-up for our Military & Veterans. This event gives us a way to say “Thank you” with our feet and literally allows everyone to put some miles in our military’s boots. Everyone is welcome! Bring your family, Fido, and your cheering section.
Register or donate here.
2. Mistletoe Market
Saturday, November 13, 10 am- 4 pm
Franklin High School, 801 Hillsboro Road, Franklin
3. Christmas Village
Friday- Sunday, November 12-14
Fairgrounds, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville
The Village brings together over 200 unique merchants selling a variety of unique seasonal and gift items, including toys for all ages, clothing for children and adults, jewelry, food items, pottery, collectibles, and unusual pieces for the “person who has everything.”
Buy tickets here.
4. Rory Feek Home Concert
Saturday – Sunday, November 12-13
Concert Hall,4544 Highway 431, Columbia
Spend an evening at the farm with Rory as he shares songs, stories and more for an intimate crowd in the concert hall in his big red barn.
Buy tickets here.
5. Historic Trades Day at Travellers Rest
Saturday, November 13, 10 am – 4 pm
Travellers Rest, 636 Farrell Parkway, Nashville
Historic Travellers Rest presents Historic Trades Day on November 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
This program will feature historic artisans and hands-on crafts. Activities and artisans will include:
• Nora Glickstein demonstrating lacemaking.
• Roy Overcast demonstrating pottery making.
• Kelly Hamlin from Wolf Gap demonstrating natural dyes.
• Melissa Goodwin weaving on the loom located in our Weaving House.
• Candle dipping with Travellers Rest staff.
• Guided house tour of Travellers Rest.
• On-site or take-home activities: hanky dolls, thaumatropes, quill pen writing
Find tickets here.