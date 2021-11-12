Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Boots for Troops

Boots for Troops
photo from Boots for Troops

Saturday, November 13, 9 am 
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin

Grab your family, friends, co­workers, church/sports club, and lace-up for our Military & Veterans. This event gives us a way to say “Thank you” with our feet and literally allows everyone to put some miles in our military’s boots. Everyone is welcome! Bring your family, Fido, and your cheering section.

Register or donate here. 

2. Mistletoe Market

Mistletoe Market
photo from Mistletoe Market

Saturday, November 13, 10 am- 4 pm
Franklin High School, 801 Hillsboro Road, Franklin

FHS Class of 2022 presents a Mistletoe Market this year. Enjoy shopping for exceptional and unique holiday gifts. Mistletoe Market is organized and hosted by the Franklin High School Parent Association and is not endorsed by Williamson County Schools.

3. Christmas Village

2019 Christmas Village/Christmas Village Facebook

 

Friday- Sunday, November 12-14
Fairgrounds, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville

The Village brings together over 200 unique merchants selling a variety of unique seasonal and gift items, including toys for all ages, clothing for children and adults, jewelry, food items, pottery, collectibles, and unusual pieces for the “person who has everything.”

Buy tickets here. 

4. Rory Feek Home Concert

Rory Feek

Saturday – Sunday, November 12-13
Concert Hall,4544 Highway 431, Columbia

Spend an evening at the farm with Rory as he shares songs, stories and more for an intimate crowd in the concert hall in his big red barn.

Buy tickets here. 

5. Historic Trades Day at Travellers Rest

Travellers Rest
photo from Travellers Rest

Saturday, November 13, 10 am – 4 pm
Travellers Rest, 636 Farrell Parkway, Nashville

Historic Travellers Rest presents Historic Trades Day on November 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

This program will feature historic artisans and hands-on crafts. Activities and artisans will include:

• Nora Glickstein demonstrating lacemaking.

• Roy Overcast demonstrating pottery making.

• Kelly Hamlin from Wolf Gap demonstrating natural dyes.

• Melissa Goodwin weaving on the loom located in our Weaving House.

• Candle dipping with Travellers Rest staff.

• Guided house tour of Travellers Rest.

• On-site or take-home activities: hanky dolls, thaumatropes, quill pen writing

Find tickets here. 

