Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Veterans Day Events
Friday – Saturday, November 11-12
Various locations
Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11. There are various events around the area, find them here.
2Walk for Epilepsy in Middle Tennessee
Saturday, November 12, 10 am – noon
Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill
1 in 26 will be diagnosed with epilepsy during their lifetime. 3.4 million people live with epilepsy nationwide, while almost 74,000 Tennesseans live with epilepsy.
Come join Middle Tennessee, Spring Hill, during National Epilepsy Awareness Month to walk for epilepsy awareness.
Register here.
3Southern Men’s Showcase
Saturday, November 12, 11 am – 7 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
The Southern Men’s Showcase is an immersive and interactive event like nothing else before. It is open to everyone and to all ages. There will be complimentary tasting and samples by top local and regional distilleries and breweries including Leipers Fork Distillery and Little Harpeth Brewing, Pro Racing and Golf Simulators, and Billiards and Gaming!
Find tickets here.
4Painting the Parks Art Show
Friday – Sunday, November 11-13
Eastern Flank Event Facility, 1368 Eastern Flank Circle, Franklin
The Chestnut Group, a non-profit collective of artists who have been “painting to preserve” in Tennessee for more than two decades, paints the landscapes of middle Tennessee en plein air, or outside in the environment. They then sell their paintings to support efforts to protect and enhance these cherished lands. This year, they partnered with Friends of Franklin Parks to present an art show and sale beginning Friday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and continuing Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
5Gaylord Opryland Country Christmas Celebration
Friday-Sunday November 11-13
Gaylord Opryland, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
This weekend kicks off all things holiday at Gaylord Opryland. ICE is back this year with Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, ice skating, tubing, and much more.
Find tickets here.