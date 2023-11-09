Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Town of Nolensville Veterans Day Celebration
Saturday, November 11, 11 am
Nolensville Road, Nolensville
On Saturday, November 11th, the Town of Nolensville will honor our Veterans with a breakfast (by invitation only) followed by a Town parade. The parade begins on Oldham Drive to Dortch Lane, Stonebrook Lane, Nolensville Road and ending at Nolensville Park.
2Veterans Day Celebration in Spring Hill
Saturday, November 12, 2 pm
Spring Hill Memorial Park, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill
Join the Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services for their annual Veterans Day Celebration with special guest speaker Lt. Col. Jeff King.
3Bourbon Bash
Saturday, November 11, 6 pm
230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Welcome to the Bourbon Bash 2023! Get ready for an unforgettable night of bourbon, fun, and good vibes. Join us at Liberty Hall in Franklin, TN, USA for a one-of-a-kind event. Sip on the finest bourbons, mingle with fellow bourbon enthusiasts, and indulge in delicious bites. With live music from Ronnie Bowman & the Tim Shelton Syndicate, a silent & interactive LIVE auction.
Find tickets here.
4Pickin’ Leipers Fork
Friday- Sunday, November 10-12, noon- 6 pm, 9 am – 5 pm, 9 am – 4 pm
4208 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin
It’s the 7th annual Pickin’ Leiper’s Fork this weekend. Antique, vintage and collectibles from some of the best dealers around! Don’t come looking for reproductions you won’t find any here. Food trucks will be on available all weekend.
5Mrs. Doubtfire
Friday -Sunday, November 10-12, 1 pm – 11 pm
TPAC, 505 Deadrick Street, Nashville
Based on the beloved film, Mrs. Doubtfire, the musical will have you laughing, sitting on the edge of your seat and memorized by Rob McClure’s portrayal of Eugenia Doubtfire. On a local note, you will notice the music and lyrics are written by Wayne Kirkpatrick, a resident of the Nashville area.
Find tickets here.