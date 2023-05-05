Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1CoolSprings Galleria Mother’s Day Celebration
Saturday, May 6, noon- 2 pm
CoolSprings Galleria, 1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
CoolSprings Galleria is hosting the 2nd annual Mom & Me event on the upper level of the mall.
This event is a Mother’s Day celebration both moms and kids will enjoy with fashion, food, and fun!
Guests can enjoy the following:
- Small bites & refreshments from California Pizza Kitchen
- A Braid/Curl bar on behalf of ULTA
- Mini Makeovers from Dillard’s Glam Squad
- Make Mom & Me friendship bracelets with Palmetto Moon
- A Kid’s DJ
- Balloon Twisting, Face Painting, and Magic
- A Visit from your favorite Snow Sisters
- Exclusive Discounts
- A chance to win our Grand Prize Giveaway Basket (valued at over $400)
- Photobooth fun & more!
2Franklin First Friday
Friday, May 5, 6 pm – 9 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
Walk thru downtown Franklin to enjoy free music, refreshments, and artwork.
3Pickin in the Park at Harvey Park
Saturday, May 6, 5:30 pm- 8:30 pm
Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill
It’s the free music event at the park with musical guests Vudu Childe and Steven Cade. Food trucks will also be available.
4Mid-South Live Streamers
Saturday, May 6, 10 am – 3:30 pm
1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia
The Mid-South live streamers are back in Columbia this weekend. It’s free to ride; a waiver must have been completed.
5Renaissance Festival
Saturday, May 6, 10 am – 6 pm
2135 New Castle Road, Arrington
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 37th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 6-29, 2023.
Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords; to jewels and unique forms of art.
Find tickets here.