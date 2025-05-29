Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Carousel of Dreams Grand Opening

Saturday, May 31, 1 pm

Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

The community is invited to the Grand Opening of the Carousel of Dreams by Ken Means—a handcrafted carousel 30 years in the making—at The Factory at Franklin on Saturday, May 31.

The celebration will run from 1 to 4 p.m., with carousel rides available to the public beginning at 10 a.m. The Franklin Transit Authority will offer convenient shuttle service from Liberty Elementary School every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a suggested fare of just $1 each way.

The free, family-friendly celebration will include appearances by popular princesses and superheroes, face painting, balloon art and interactive booths from The Factory at Franklin and the Carousel’s 2025 nonprofit beneficiaries. Carousel of Dreams merchandise, including toddler, youth and adult t-shirts, hats and limited-edition posters signed by Carousel creator Ken Means, will be available for purchase.