Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Carousel of Dreams Grand Opening
Saturday, May 31, 1 pm
Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
The community is invited to the Grand Opening of the Carousel of Dreams by Ken Means—a handcrafted carousel 30 years in the making—at The Factory at Franklin on Saturday, May 31.
The celebration will run from 1 to 4 p.m., with carousel rides available to the public beginning at 10 a.m. The Franklin Transit Authority will offer convenient shuttle service from Liberty Elementary School every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a suggested fare of just $1 each way.
The free, family-friendly celebration will include appearances by popular princesses and superheroes, face painting, balloon art and interactive booths from The Factory at Franklin and the Carousel’s 2025 nonprofit beneficiaries. Carousel of Dreams merchandise, including toddler, youth and adult t-shirts, hats and limited-edition posters signed by Carousel creator Ken Means, will be available for purchase.
2Summer Reading Kick-Off Event
Friday, May 30, 3 pm
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Kick off summer reading season in style! Head to the Brentwood Library parking lot for carnival-style games, a food truck, and fun activities. This event is a great time to sign up for a library card, learn aboutthe upcoming summer reading programs, and meet the Friends of the Brentwood Library. We’ll also have visits from our local firefighters and police.
3Peach Truck Tour in Spring Hill
Saturday, May 31, 9:30 am – 1 pm
1001 Crossings Boulevard, Spring Hill
The Peach Truck is teaming up with Crossings at Spring Hill for a local pickup stop (or stops!), and they would love to see you there. Whether it’s your first box of the season or you come back year after year, this is your chance to get the freshest, juiciest peaches around—straight from the orchard to your hands.
4Cody Jinks at FirstBank Amphitheater
Friday, May 31, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
It’s the first concert of the season at FirstBank Amphitheater. Cody Jinks will bring The Hippies & Cowboys Tour with special guest Tannery Usrey to Franklin. Jinks is set to release a new album this summer, and maybe the audience can hear a sneak peek of new music.
Find tickets here.
5Music City Rodeo
Friday-Saturday, May 3-31
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Music City will have its first rodeo this weekend kicking off on Thursday and continuing until Saturday. After the PCRA events, there will be a concert featuring Jelly Roll and Tim McGraw this weekend- all for one price.
Find tickets here.
