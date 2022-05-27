Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Whisps of Color Class

Saturday, May 28, 3 pm – 5 pm

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

In this enjoyable and very relaxing class, they will use a process called “painting without paint.” The finished work looks like a painting, but it’s created with layers of translucent paper on a stretched canvas. You will choose the subject matter from a couple of examples.

All skill levels are welcome.

Register here.