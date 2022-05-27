Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Whisps of Color Class

Whisps of Color
photo from John P. Holt Library

Saturday, May 28, 3 pm – 5 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

In this enjoyable and very relaxing class, they will use a process called “painting without paint.” The finished work looks like a painting, but it’s created with layers of translucent paper on a stretched canvas. You will choose the subject matter from a couple of examples.

All skill levels are welcome.

Register here. 

2Memorial Day Events

Memorial Day 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

Saturday, May 28-Monday, May 30
Various Locations

This weekend will be filled with Memorial Day celebrations across the area.

Find more information here. 

3Yoga Flow and Lunch at Morning Glory Orchard

Morning Glory Orchard
photo from Morning Glory Orchard

Saturday, May 28, 10 am-noon
Morning Glory Orchard, 7690 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

Enjoy a tranquil, mini-retreat including a late morning Yoga Flow class featuring relaxation and re-centering self among the beautiful apple and peach trees of Morning Glory Orchard. Enjoy a healthy/tasty lunch and commune after the session. This is an exclusive event being held during May when the orchard store is filled with goodies and just about ready to open its’ doors for the season, but still closed to the public.

The event includes 60 Minute Yoga Flow Class led by the instructors of The Town Barre, Nashville Craft BevCo Organic Cold Press Juice, Bottled Water, and Freshly Prepared Lunch, Free Guided Mini Orchard Tours and Free Samples Including the Orchard’s Very Own Hard Cider, Roots & Wings.

Buy tickets here.

 

4Tennessee Renaissance Festival

renaissance festival
photo by Lee Rennick

Saturday- Monday, May 28-30, 10 am – 6 pm

2124 New Castle Road, Arrington

Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks to swords; from gems to jewels. Flavors, aromas and tastes of specialty foods and drinks greet the festival-goer.

Find more information here.

5Spring Plaza Party – The Ryman

Ryman Auditorium
photo from Ryman Auditorium

Friday, May 27, 6 pm
The Ryman, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way N, Nashville

The Ryman is hosting the hottest spring outdoor concert series to celebrate 130 years as the premier venue for artists and fans. You can enjoy the Plaza’s Spring Plaza Parties before our Friday night concerts for free live music, an outdoor bar, and special giveaways right on the PNC Plaza. This is where music lovers come to kick off the weekend and celebrate the soul of Nashville. On Friday, Kimi Most will be performing.

Previous articlePhoto of the Day: May 27, 2022
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here