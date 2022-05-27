Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Whisps of Color Class
Saturday, May 28, 3 pm – 5 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
In this enjoyable and very relaxing class, they will use a process called “painting without paint.” The finished work looks like a painting, but it’s created with layers of translucent paper on a stretched canvas. You will choose the subject matter from a couple of examples.
All skill levels are welcome.
Register here.
2Memorial Day Events
Saturday, May 28-Monday, May 30
Various Locations
This weekend will be filled with Memorial Day celebrations across the area.
Find more information here.
3Yoga Flow and Lunch at Morning Glory Orchard
Saturday, May 28, 10 am-noon
Morning Glory Orchard, 7690 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Enjoy a tranquil, mini-retreat including a late morning Yoga Flow class featuring relaxation and re-centering self among the beautiful apple and peach trees of Morning Glory Orchard. Enjoy a healthy/tasty lunch and commune after the session. This is an exclusive event being held during May when the orchard store is filled with goodies and just about ready to open its’ doors for the season, but still closed to the public.
The event includes 60 Minute Yoga Flow Class led by the instructors of The Town Barre, Nashville Craft BevCo Organic Cold Press Juice, Bottled Water, and Freshly Prepared Lunch, Free Guided Mini Orchard Tours and Free Samples Including the Orchard’s Very Own Hard Cider, Roots & Wings.
Buy tickets here.
4Tennessee Renaissance Festival
Saturday- Monday, May 28-30, 10 am – 6 pm
2124 New Castle Road, Arrington
Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks to swords; from gems to jewels. Flavors, aromas and tastes of specialty foods and drinks greet the festival-goer.
Find more information here.
5Spring Plaza Party – The Ryman
Friday, May 27, 6 pm
The Ryman, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way N, Nashville
The Ryman is hosting the hottest spring outdoor concert series to celebrate 130 years as the premier venue for artists and fans. You can enjoy the Plaza’s Spring Plaza Parties before our Friday night concerts for free live music, an outdoor bar, and special giveaways right on the PNC Plaza. This is where music lovers come to kick off the weekend and celebrate the soul of Nashville. On Friday, Kimi Most will be performing.