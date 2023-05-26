Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Goat Yoga
Saturday, May 27, noon
2626 York Road, Nolensville
Come join in and celebrate this beautiful month with the sweet pet goats as you participate in a Goat Yoga Nashville class!! What could be better than sweet baby goats roaming and hopping about and even hopping on you, meanwhile you’ll get to relax, LAUGH and breathe in the beautiful Tennessee countryside!
Find tickets here.
2Renaissance Festival
Saturday-Sunday, May 27-28,
2135 Newcastle Road, Arrington
It’s the last weekend for the Renaissance Festival. Don’t miss your chance to step back in time, experience jousting, and eat a turkey leg.
Find tickets here.
3Visit a Splash Pad
Saturday, May 27, 10 am-5 pm
Various locations
The pools and splash pads are now open in Williamson County. Find the details here.
4Bruce Munro at Cheekwood
Saturday-Sunday May 27-28, 10:00 am – 6 pm
1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
Featuring the work of British installation artist Bruce Munro, LIGHT: Bruce Munro at Cheekwood celebrates the 10th anniversary of an exhibition by the same name held at Cheekwood in 2013.
Find tickets here.
5Dave Matthews Band
Friday, May 26, 6 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Dave Matthews Band brings his U.S. tour to Nashville this weekend. Dave Matthews’ ongoing partnership with The Nature Conservancy has planted three million trees since 2020. This year’s continued partnership will bring the total to four million trees. Fans can join in this mission by adding an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign.