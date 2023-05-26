Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Goat Yoga

Goat Yoga Nashville class

Saturday, May 27, noon

2626 York Road, Nolensville

Come join in and celebrate this beautiful month with the sweet pet goats as you participate in a Goat Yoga Nashville class!! What could be better than sweet baby goats roaming and hopping about and even hopping on you, meanwhile you’ll get to relax, LAUGH and breathe in the beautiful Tennessee countryside!

Find tickets here. 

2Renaissance Festival

photos by Lee Rennick/2022 Renaissance Festival

Saturday-Sunday, May 27-28,

2135 Newcastle Road, Arrington

It’s the last weekend for the Renaissance Festival. Don’t miss your chance to step back in time, experience jousting, and eat a turkey leg.

Find tickets here. 

3Visit a Splash Pad

franklin splash pad

Saturday, May 27, 10 am-5 pm

Various locations

The pools and splash pads are now open in Williamson County. Find the details here. 

4Bruce Munro at Cheekwood

photo courtesy of Cheekwood/Caitlin Harris

 

Saturday-Sunday May 27-28, 10:00 am – 6 pm

1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville

Featuring the work of British installation artist Bruce Munro, LIGHT: Bruce Munro at Cheekwood celebrates the 10th anniversary of an exhibition by the same name held at Cheekwood in 2013.

Find tickets here. 

5Dave Matthews Band

photo from Bridgestone Arena

 

Friday, May 26,  6 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Dave Matthews Band brings his U.S. tour to Nashville this weekend. Dave Matthews’ ongoing partnership with The Nature Conservancy has planted three million trees since 2020.  This year’s continued partnership will bring the total to four million trees.  Fans can join in this mission by adding an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign.

Find tickets here. 
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleWCS Middle School Athletes Win State Titles
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here