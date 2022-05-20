Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1City of Franklin Touch a Truck Event
Friday, May 20, 5 pm – 8 pm
Jim Warren Park, 705 Boyd Mill Avenue, Franklin
Trucks, equipment, and vehicles of all shapes and sizes will gather at Jim Warren Park where children of all ages, with parent supervision, will be welcome to touch, climb on, and explore these amazing pieces of equipment. Fire trucks, police cars, tractors, back hoes, tow trucks, and more! “No Horn Hour” will be from 5 pm-6 pm for the little ones! Music, games and fun will also be available at this free family event. Food will also be available.
2NAMI Walks at Tower Park
Saturday, May 21, 9 am – 1 pm
Tower Park, 920 Heritage Park, Brentwood
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Tennessee will host its 2022 NAMIWalks on Saturday, May 21st, at Tower Park in Brentwood. This year’s NAMIWalks Your Way promises to be the most meaningful NAMIWalks ever. With each step taken and every dollar raised, NAMI works to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness. NAMIWalks Your Way helps build stronger support systems and ensures that everyone has access to the mental health resources and community they deserve. A picnic, with free food and entertainment, will be held after the walk.
3for King & Country at FirstBank Amphitheater
Sunday, May 22, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
The duo, for King + Country will make a hometown stop at FirstBank Amphitheater this weekend.The duo’s latest album, “WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?” recently debuted on the Billboard 200 at #7, and #2 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart, marking this the second Top 10 album of their career. In addition, FOR KING + COUNTRY just received a 2022Billboard Music Award nomination for Top Christian Artist.
Buy tickets here.
4Tennessee Renaissance Festival
Saturday- Sunday, May 20-21, 10 am – 6 pm
2124 New Castle Road, Arrington
Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks to swords; from gems to jewels. Flavors, aromas and tastes of specialty foods and drinks greet the festival-goer.
Find more information here.
5Cornbread Festival
Saturday, May 21, 9 am – 4 pm
Downtown Smithville, Smithville, TN
Join in for our 2nd Annual Middle TN Cornbread Festival in beautiful Downtown Smithville on May 21st from 9 am-4 pm. They will have arts & crafts, boutiques, an entire street dedicated just for kids zone, helicopter rides, petting zoo, and of course CORNBREAD!