Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 NAMI Walks at Tower Park

Saturday, May 21, 9 am – 1 pm

Tower Park, 920 Heritage Park, Brentwood

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Tennessee will host its 2022 NAMIWalks on Saturday, May 21st, at Tower Park in Brentwood. This year’s NAMIWalks Your Way promises to be the most meaningful NAMIWalks ever. With each step taken and every dollar raised, NAMI works to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness. NAMIWalks Your Way helps build stronger support systems and ensures that everyone has access to the mental health resources and community they deserve. A picnic, with free food and entertainment, will be held after the walk.