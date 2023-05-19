Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Hammers & High Heels

Friday, May 19, 6 pm

Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury’s 14th annual Hammers & High Heels event is returning to The Factory at Franklin on Friday, May 19, 2023! The event will take place from 6-10 PM and feature live music from Burning Las Vegas, plated dinner catered by Daily Dish, photo booth fun, and an exciting silent auction selection.

All proceeds support Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury’s Women Build Program by raising the funds to construct a home for a local, single mother.