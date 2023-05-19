Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Franklin Rodeo
Thursday -Saturday, May 18-20, 7 pm
Williamson County Ag Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
The annual event is back at the Ag Center, don’t miss one of the biggest events of the year. Founded in 1949, the Franklin Rodeo brings over 18,000 screaming fans year after year. It is one of the longest-running family events in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest rodeos east of the Mississippi!
Find tickets here.
2Studio Tenn: Here You Come Again
Wednesday- Sunday, May 17-20, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
This rollicking and touching new musical tells the story of a diehard fan whose imaginary version of Dolly Parton gets him through a trying time. With her wit, humor and trademark charm, she teaches him a whole lot about life, love, and how to pull yourself by your bootstraps… even if your bootstraps don’t have rhinestones!
Find tickets here.
3Owl’s Hill Native Plant Sale
Saturday, May 20, 10 am – noon pm
Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Owl’s Hill will hold a native plant sale on Saturday. Shop early, there is a limited supply.
4Carters Creek Station Antiques Market
Saturday, May 20, 10:00 am – 4 pm
2984 Carters Creek Station Road, Columbia
It’s the Spring Outdoor Vintage Market at Antiques at our Carters Creek Station shops.
5Hammers & High Heels
Friday, May 19, 6 pm
Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury’s 14th annual Hammers & High Heels event is returning to The Factory at Franklin on Friday, May 19, 2023! The event will take place from 6-10 PM and feature live music from Burning Las Vegas, plated dinner catered by Daily Dish, photo booth fun, and an exciting silent auction selection.
All proceeds support Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury’s Women Build Program by raising the funds to construct a home for a local, single mother.