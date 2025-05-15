Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Vintage at The Factory
Saturday, May 17, 10 am – 5 pm
Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Shop vintage items from forty vendors with handmade clothing, jewelry, accessories, and more. Find the event at Liberty Hall inside The Factory at Franklin, entry is $5.
2Watercolor Class
Sunday, May 18, 2 pm
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
In this class with Elaine Allen, we will geek out over the magnificent structure of a flower. You don’t have to be science-minded to find the unique beauty of each component, and you’ll learn how to isolate and label each part. It’s an easy process, and the result looks smart! Bring your own blooms if you have a favorite; Elaine will bring one for you, too.
Find tickets here.
312th Annual Crawfish Boil
Saturday, May 17, noon
Tony’s Eat & Drink, 1000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin
The 12th Annual Crawfish Boil benefiting We Care Williamson County. Live music, charity auctions and of course cajun Crawfish with all the fixins! Want to be a banner sponsor? $250 sponsor donation gets you a 4 ft. banner hung for all to see and 2 tix to the Crawfish Boil.
Find tickets here.
4Renaissance Festival
Saturday-Sunday, May 3-4, 10 am – 6 pm
2135 New Castle Road, Arrington
Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords; to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festivalgoers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees.
Find tickets here.
5Musicians Corner at Centennial Park
Saturday, May 17, noon – 6 pm
Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
It’s the kickoff of the 16th season of Musicians Corner this weekend. The free musical event will feature a host of artists, see the schedule below.
12:00 pm -Teddy at Night
12:38 PM — Rosa Rodriguez V. *
1:00 PM — chesle
1:45 PM — Hannah Swann *
2:00 PM — Riley Whittaker
2:55 PM — Leah Marlene *
3:15 PM — Nordista Freeze
4:20 PM — Caleb Hearn *
4:45 PM — SUSTO Stringband
