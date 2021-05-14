Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Casting Crowns Under the Stars Concert
Friday, May 14, 5 pm
Rippavilla, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill
Casting Crowns drive-in concert has been rescheduled for May 14 at Rippavilla in Spring Hill benefitting The Well Outreach.
Buy tickets here.
2. Keep the Tradition Alive- Franklin Rodeo
Saturday, May 15, 7 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Held at Jamison Theater at the Factory in Franklin. Hosted by the long-time Rodeo Announcer, Roger Mooney. Be a part of the Tradition this year as the traditional rodeo was canceled.
Buy tickets here.
3. Sara Sells Warehouse Event
Saturday, May 16, 8 am – 1 pm
8430 Horton Highway, College Grove
This sale is a once-a-month event where you can purchase high-quality furniture and accessories for up to 60 percent off retail.
4. Boiling Springs Academy Open House
Sunday, May 16, 2 pm – 4 pm
8327 Moores Lane East, Brentwood
Open to the public this weekend. The Boiling Spring Academy is a restored 1832 one-room schoolhouse located in Historic Primm Park. The park is the site of two National Register properties: Boiling Spring Academy and a prehistoric Native American Mound Site, 900-1500 (A.D.).
5. Barre 3 in the Park & Meditation
Saturday, May 15, 1 pm
One Franklin Park, 6100 Tower Circle, Franklin
Celebrate Mental Health Month by taking some time to move your body and your mind? Join in at One Franklin Park, where Barre3 Brentwood will lead participants in a 40-minute workout, followed by Wild Heart Meditation guiding us through a 5-minute meditation to end the class. Juice samples and products to follow provided by Juice Bar of Brentwood.
Buy tickets here.