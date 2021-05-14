Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Donna Vissman
1. Casting Crowns Under the Stars Concert

Friday, May 14, 5 pm
Rippavilla, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill

Casting Crowns drive-in concert has been rescheduled for May 14 at Rippavilla in Spring Hill benefitting The Well Outreach.

Buy tickets here. 

2. Keep the Tradition Alive- Franklin Rodeo

Saturday, May 15,  7 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Held at Jamison Theater at the Factory in Franklin. Hosted by the long-time Rodeo Announcer, Roger Mooney. Be a part of the Tradition this year as the traditional rodeo was canceled.

Buy tickets here. 

3. Sara Sells Warehouse Event

Saturday, May 16, 8 am – 1 pm
8430 Horton Highway, College Grove

This sale is a once-a-month event where you can purchase high-quality furniture and accessories for up to 60 percent off retail.

4. Boiling Springs Academy Open House

Sunday, May 16, 2 pm – 4 pm

8327 Moores Lane East, Brentwood

Open to the public this weekend. The Boiling Spring Academy is a restored 1832 one-room schoolhouse located in Historic Primm Park. The park is the site of two National Register properties: Boiling Spring Academy and a prehistoric Native American Mound Site, 900-1500 (A.D.).

5. Barre 3 in the Park & Meditation

Saturday, May 15, 1 pm

One Franklin Park, 6100 Tower Circle, Franklin

Celebrate Mental Health Month by taking some time to move your body and your mind? Join in at One Franklin Park, where Barre3 Brentwood will lead participants in a 40-minute workout, followed by Wild Heart Meditation guiding us through a 5-minute meditation to end the class. Juice samples and products to follow provided by Juice Bar of Brentwood.

Buy tickets here. 

