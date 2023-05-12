Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Franklin Rodeo Parade
Saturday, May 13, noon- 2 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
The parade kicks off Rodeo Week in Franklin. Founded in 1949, the Franklin Rodeo brings over 18,000 screaming fans yearly. It is one of the longest-running family events in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest rodeos east of the Mississippi!
2Jim Brickman
Sunday, May 14, 8 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia
Jim Brickman – the songwriter and pianist known for his unique style and solo piano compositions as well as collaborations with several artists. In this special concert event, he will perform his most popular songs like “Valentine,” “Love of My Life,” “Never Alone” and “The Gift,” plus brand new songs.
Find tickets here.
3Sara Sells
Saturday, May 13, 8 am – 1 pm
8430 Horton Highway, College Grove
Sara Sells is a monthly warehouse sale of new items. Find a selection of lighting, decor, and furniture all available to purchase and take home that day.
4Storytime at Brentwood Library
Saturday, May 13, 10:30 am
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
It’s free storytime for toddlers at the Brentwood Library on Saturday.
5Sugar Drop DIY Mother’s Day Event
Saturday, May 13, 11 am
Sugar Drop, 574 Franklin Road, Franklin