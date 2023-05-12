Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Franklin Rodeo Parade

Franklin Rodeo Parade 2022
photo by Donna Vissman

Saturday, May 13, noon- 2 pm

Downtown Franklin, Franklin

The parade kicks off Rodeo Week in Franklin. Founded in 1949, the Franklin Rodeo brings over 18,000 screaming fans yearly. It is one of the longest-running family events in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest rodeos east of the Mississippi!

2Jim Brickman

photo from The Mulehouse

Sunday, May 14, 8 pm

The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia

Jim Brickman – the songwriter and pianist known for his unique style and solo piano compositions as well as collaborations with several artists. In this special concert event, he will perform his most popular songs like “Valentine,” “Love of My Life,” “Never Alone” and “The Gift,” plus brand new songs.

Find tickets here. 

3Sara Sells

photo from Sara Sells

Saturday, May 13, 8 am – 1 pm

8430 Horton Highway, College Grove

Sara Sells is a monthly warehouse sale of new items. Find a selection of lighting, decor, and furniture all available to purchase and take home that day.

4Storytime at Brentwood Library

John P Holt Brentwood Library
photo from John P Holt Brentwood Library

Saturday, May 13, 10:30 am

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

It’s free storytime for toddlers at the Brentwood Library on Saturday.

5Sugar Drop DIY Mother’s Day Event

Sugar Drop
photo by Donna Vissman

 

Saturday, May 13,  11 am

Sugar Drop, 574 Franklin Road, Franklin

Looking for a fun sweet event to do to this weekend? Stop by Sugar Drop and create a one-of-a-kind cake for mom! Guests will receive a pre-iced 6”, buttercream, fondant, and tons of decorations. Guests can stay and play and let their imaginations run wild. Boxes will be provided for guests to take home their masterpieces. Let us handle the fuss and you handle the fun! Cost is $35.
