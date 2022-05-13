Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Studio Tenn’s Camelot
Friday – Sunday, May 12-14
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Based on The Once and Future King by T.H. White, a Small Cast version adapted by David Lee, the Original Production was Directed and Staged by Moss Hart. The legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot leap from the pages of T.H. White’s novel in Lerner and Loewe’s award-winning, soaring musical.
Find more information here.
2Iroquois Steeplechase
Saturday, May 14, 8 am – 6 pm
Percy Warner Park, 2500 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville
It’s one of the biggest spring events in Nashville. Traditionally held the second Saturday of each May at Percy Warner Park, the annual event attracts more than 25,000 spectators and is Music City’s celebration of time-honored traditions, Tennessee hospitality and southern fashions.
Find more information here.
3Encanto Gather & Grow Book Party
Saturday, May 14, 10 am-1 pm
The Nolensville Book Nook, 7240 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
The Nolensville Book Nook will be having its May Gather & Grow Book Party on May 15th, from 10 am -1 pm. Music with Mary doing an Encanto-themed music class at 10:30, and Nashville Cookie Kits will be joining with Encanto-themed cookies, and Mundito Spanish will be bringing a fun Columbian-themed activity.
4Benefit Concert for CASA of Maury County
Friday, May 13, 6 pm
The Factory at Columbia, 101 N. James Campbell Blvd, Columbia
A benefit concert for CASA of Maury County featuring The Stolen Faces, celebrating the music of the Grateful Dead at the Factory at Columbia.
This is an all-ages event. Please bring a photo ID for access to wristbands for alcoholic beverages.
Find more information here.
5Visit Boiling Spring Academy
Sunday, May 15, 2 pm – 4 pm
Boiling Spring Academy, 8399 Moores Lane, Brentwood
Want to tour a one-room schoolhouse from the 1800s? Boiling Spring Academy will be open this Sunday, May 15 from 2 pm -4 pm for an open house. Come explore how students learned back in 1845. The school is located off Moores Lane, just before Wilson Pike. You can also access the home from the greenway from Smith Park.