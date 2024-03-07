Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Studio Tenn -Driving Miss Daisy
Friday-Sunday, March 8-1
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Driving Miss Daisy by Alfred Uhry is a story rooted in the Deep South, which follows the decades-long relationship between a strong-willed, well-to-do Jewish woman and her Black chauffeur in the Jim Crow era. Set against a backdrop of changing world events between the late 1940s and early 1970s, what begins as a troubled and hostile pairing soon blossoms into a profound, life-altering friendship that transcends all the societal boundaries placed between them. With humor and heartfelt emotion, Alfred Uhry’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play poignantly explores the transformative power of true friendship.
Find tickets here.
2Sara Sells Warehouse Sale
Saturday, March 9, 8 am – 1 pm
8430 Henry Horton Highway, College Grove
High-quality furniture, home decor, lighting, rugs! This once-a-month sale includes a variety of new sofas and sectionals, art pieces, sideboards, beds, consoles, dining tables & chairs, coffee tables, accent chairs, and more.
3Chocolate, Wine, and Whiskey Festival
Saturday, March 9, 11:30 am – 9 pm
Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Enjoy Chocolate in a multitude of decadent presentations—from sweet hand-rolled truffles to oooey, gooey marshmallowey crunchy S’mores and an amazing selection of bean-to-bar artisan chocolates. Quench your thirst with Champagne, Prosecco, premium wines, and a sip of fine whiskies! Cupcakes, cookies, cakes, candies, Macarons, cake pops, bean-to-bar chocolates, popcorn, donuts, and more.
Find tickets here.
41 RC Racing
Saturday, March 9, 8 am – 1 pm
871 Iron Bridge Road, Columbia
Join in for a day of family-friendly fun at Muletown 1RC Racing. This is a FREE community event for 1RC enthusiasts. Bring out your cars or start your journey with us!
Make an appointment here.
5Cheekwood in Bloom
Saturday-Sunday, March 9-10
1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
Cheekwood in Bloom kicks off this weekend. Over 250,000 tulips are planted on the property, and they should fully bloom in April. Pop-ups will be held on the weekends through April.
Find tickets here.