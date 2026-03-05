Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

2 Robert Jon & The Wreck

Sunday, March 8, 7 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Robert Jon & The Wreck bring their signature blend of Southern rock and West Coast soul to the stage, captivating audiences worldwide with searing guitar work, soulful harmonies, and honest songwriting.

Since forming in 2011, they’ve toured extensively across the U.S. and Europe, sharing stages with Joe Bonamassa, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons, Samantha Fish, Buddy Guy, and more.

Find tickets here.