Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Art Crawl in Downtown Franklin
Friday, March 6, 6 pm – 9 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
Stroll through Historic Downtown Franklin and experience a free, walkable night of local art, live music, and community connection. Discover new artists, meet makers, and support small businesses that stay open late for this monthly celebration of creativity.
2Robert Jon & The Wreck
Sunday, March 8, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Robert Jon & The Wreck bring their signature blend of Southern rock and West Coast soul to the stage, captivating audiences worldwide with searing guitar work, soulful harmonies, and honest songwriting.
Since forming in 2011, they’ve toured extensively across the U.S. and Europe, sharing stages with Joe Bonamassa, Blackberry Smoke, Rival Sons, Samantha Fish, Buddy Guy, and more.
Find tickets here.
3Muletown Pipe Show
Friday-Sunday, March 6-8, 10 am
Briarworks, 511 N Main Street, Columbia
The Muletown Pipe Show at BriarWorks is celebrating its 6th annual show, March 6-8th! This unique event features artisan pipe makers, estate and antique pipe collections, pipe tobacco, and accessories. Hundreds of pipe enthusiasts from all over the country and world come out for this show each year, but it’s perfect for someone who is new to the pipe hobby as well.
Find more information here.
4Storytime at Barnes & Noble
Saturday, March 7, 11 am
Barnes & Noble, 1701 Mallory Lane, Brentwood
Join in at Barnes & Noble in the Children’s Section for the weekly storytime. The event is free and open to the public.
5SUFFS at TPAC
Friday-Sunday, March 6-8, multiple times
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
Direct from Broadway comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. SUFFS feels less like a history lesson and more like a front-row seat to this event as it happens.
Find tickets here.
