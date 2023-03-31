Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Mule Day
Friday-Sunday, March 31-April 2
Downtown Columbia, Columbia
It’s the annual Mule Day festival this weekend. A parade will take place on Saturday with Mike Wolfe as the Grand Marshal, find the details here.
2Studio Tenn Smoke on the Mountain
Friday -Sunday, March 31-April 2, 2 pm and 7 pm
Franklin United First United Methodist Church, 1070 W Jefferson St, Franklin
Smoke On The Mountain was conceived by Alan Bailey from the book by Connie Ray, and tells the hilarious and heartwarming story of a Saturday Night Gospel Sing at a country church in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains in 1938. The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders Family, a traveling group making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus. The score features such numbers as “I’ll Fly Away,” “Rock of Ages” and “Built on the Rock,” with musical arrangements from Mike Craver and Mark Hardwick.
Find tickets here.
3Brentwood Library Book Sale
Friday-Sunday, March 25, 9:30 am
8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Spring is nearly here and along with it another great opportunity to boost your book collection at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
The spring Friends of the Brentwood Library book sale kicked off Thursday, March 30 for FOBL members and begins on Friday, March 31 for the general public. It continues through the weekend, with Sunday being a half price day.
As usual, the sale will feature books from a wide variety of genres. This time around, shoppers can expect particularly large collections of titles in the categories of World War II history, true crime, and religion. The sale will also feature the usual eclectic assortment of games, puzzles, CDs, and DVDs.
To take advantage of members-only early shopping hours consider joining the Friends of the Brentwood Library. It is quick and easy to become a member of the FOBL at any time online. You are also welcome to sign up for a membership in person at the library during the early shopping hours or during the regular sale hours.
The dates and times for the spring 2023 FOBL book sale are as follows:
FOBL Members Only Shopping Hours:
Thursday, March 30 2 to 5:30 p.m.
General Public Shopping Hours:
Friday, March 31 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 1 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 2 1 to 5:30 p.m. (EVERYTHING HALF PRICE)
4Duck River Day Festival
Saturday, April 1, 9 am – 5 pm
Henry Horton State Park, 4209 Nashville Highway, Chapel Hill
Come join in for the 10th Annual Duck River Days. There will be food trucks, plant vendors, music, hand made goods and of course yours truly with some cute Easter goodies.
5Acton Children’s Business Fair
Saturday, April 1, 10 am – 1 pm
762 Beechcroft Road, Spring Hil
Spring Hill’s 1st annual Acton TriStar Children’s Business Fair. Observe the opportunity for children to launch their very own startup business!
Children develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for business in this one-day marketplace. They will host up to 40 booths at the 1st annual Acton TriStar Children’s Business Fair at 762 Beechcroft Rd. Spring Hill, Saturday, April 1st from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm.