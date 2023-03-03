Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Love the Dress

Friday -Saturday, March 3-4

4040 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin

It’s the 12th annual Love the Dress event, where you can purchase a prom dress for just $20. They suggest you make an appointment to shop.

Find more information here. 

2Franklin First Friday

Art Scene
Visitors enjoying the First Friday Art Scene in downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Photo courtesy of Visit Franklin

Friday, March 3, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Downtown Franklin

It’s the First Friday Art Scene in downtown Franklin. Stop by the Visitor’s center to see one of the featured artists this month.

3WCPR Kite Festival

Kite from Kite Festival
photo by Debbie Karnes

 

Sunday, March 5, 1 pm – 4 pm

Franklin Recreation Center, 1120 Hillsboro Road, Franklin

Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) is partnering with Chicago Kite to host WCPR’s annual Kite Festival on Sunday, March 5, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin. Mark your calendars so you won’t miss this FREE family event with numerous kinds of kites and stunt kites; some even reaching 100 feet in the air!

4End of the Line

 

Friday, March 3, 8 pm

The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia

End of the Line -the Allman Brothers experience – this will be their second show at The Mulehouse and get ready for a great night of music.

Find tickets here.

5Nashville Lawn and Garden Show

photo from Nashville Lawn Garden

 

Friday -Sunday, March 3-5

The Fairgrounds Nashville, 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville

The Nashville Lawn and Garden show has inspired generations of plant lovers with its live, indoor garden spaces. Creatively constructed patios, pergolas, water features, landscapes and containers of bright flowers serve as motivation for green thumbs – and those who would like to learn. Workshops and lectures are free with paid admission to the Show. Shoppers enjoy vendor booths filled with garden décor, plants, flowers, lawn equipment, farmhouse crafts, and more.

Find tickets here. 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

