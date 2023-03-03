Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Love the Dress
Friday -Saturday, March 3-4
4040 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
It’s the 12th annual Love the Dress event, where you can purchase a prom dress for just $20. They suggest you make an appointment to shop.
Find more information here.
2Franklin First Friday
Friday, March 3, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Downtown Franklin
It’s the First Friday Art Scene in downtown Franklin. Stop by the Visitor’s center to see one of the featured artists this month.
3WCPR Kite Festival
Sunday, March 5, 1 pm – 4 pm
Franklin Recreation Center, 1120 Hillsboro Road, Franklin
Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) is partnering with Chicago Kite to host WCPR’s annual Kite Festival on Sunday, March 5, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin. Mark your calendars so you won’t miss this FREE family event with numerous kinds of kites and stunt kites; some even reaching 100 feet in the air!
4End of the Line
Friday, March 3, 8 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia
End of the Line -the Allman Brothers experience – this will be their second show at The Mulehouse and get ready for a great night of music.
Find tickets here.
5Nashville Lawn and Garden Show
Friday -Sunday, March 3-5
The Fairgrounds Nashville, 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville
The Nashville Lawn and Garden show has inspired generations of plant lovers with its live, indoor garden spaces. Creatively constructed patios, pergolas, water features, landscapes and containers of bright flowers serve as motivation for green thumbs – and those who would like to learn. Workshops and lectures are free with paid admission to the Show. Shoppers enjoy vendor booths filled with garden décor, plants, flowers, lawn equipment, farmhouse crafts, and more.
Find tickets here.