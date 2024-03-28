Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Goat Yoga

Saturday, March 30, 9 am

2626 York Road, Nolensville

As seen on the CMA’s, CMT, Pickler & Ben, Trisha’s Southern Cooking, HGTV’s Property Brothers & most recently with TIM TEBOW on SEC Nation, just to name a few. Yoga Mats are FREE of charge to use, however if you’d like to bring your own you are more than welcome. All ages are welcome, although, Goat Yoga may not be suitable for smaller children or children under the age of 8.

