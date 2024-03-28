Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Easter Egg Hunt at Brentwood Library
Saturday, March 30, 1 pm – 2pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
The Brentwood Library will host its annual Easter Egg hunt.
2Goat Yoga
Saturday, March 30, 9 am
2626 York Road, Nolensville
As seen on the CMA’s, CMT, Pickler & Ben, Trisha’s Southern Cooking, HGTV’s Property Brothers & most recently with TIM TEBOW on SEC Nation, just to name a few. Yoga Mats are FREE of charge to use, however if you’d like to bring your own you are more than welcome. All ages are welcome, although, Goat Yoga may not be suitable for smaller children or children under the age of 8.
Register for class here.
3Harpeth Hotel
Sunday, March 31, 7 a.m.
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
The Great Harpeth Easter Egg Hunt is on Sunday. Join in Downtown Franklin this Sunday, March 31, at 7 a.m. to find those 12 coveted golden eggs filled with awesome prizes including a stay at The Harpeth Hotel gift cards for 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails and McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions, a Harpeth swag bag, plus much more.
4Annie at TPAC
Friday-Saturday, March 29-30, 2 pm and 7 pm
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
Annie is part of the Broadway series at TPAC this weekend. We can bet your bottom dollar that the whole family will enjoy the production.
Find tickets here.
5Nashville Zoo Egg Hunt
Saturday, March 30, 9 am – 4 pm
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
Nashville Zoo’s annual spring celebration is back with egg hunts and Easter fun for children of all ages. Activities during the day include egg hunts for kids, face painting, keeper talks, and themed animal enrichment. You must make reservations for the event and space is limited.
Find tickets here.