Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Fairview Spring Skate Night- Adults Only
Saturday, March 28, 5 pm – 7:30 pm
Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview
Skate Night is back! Join us at the Fairview Recreation Complex for family fun and games. Take yourself back to the days of nights at the roller rink. $5 per skater | $4 when you bring a friend. Don’t have skates? No problem! We have a limited number of roller skate rentals available—be sure to reserve yours ahead of time on our website before they’re gone!
Find tickets here.
2Easter Egg Helicopter Drop
Saturday, March 28, 11 am
Heritage Church of Christ, 1056 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin
Don’t be late, at exactly 11:45, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will drop thousands of eggs for an Easter Egg hunt. There will also be face painting, a food truck, and more.
3Arbor Day in Brentwood
Saturday, March 28, 10 am until 11:30 am
John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
The Brentwood Tree Board will host its popular Arbor Day celebration from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
4Boeing Boeing
Friday-Sunday, March 26-28, multiple times
Turner Theatre at The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
A Nonstop, Door-Slamming, 2x Tony Award–Winning Comedy
Get ready for high-flying hilarity in Boeing Boeing, the comedy everyone’s raving about! Bernard, a self-assured bachelor in Paris, is secretly engaged to three glamorous flight attendants—Gloria from the U.S., Gabriella from Italy, and Gretchen from Germany.
Find tickets here.
5Underwater Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, March 28, 10 am
Longview Recreation Center, 2909 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill
Join WCPR as we explore under the water in search of eggs at the Longview Rec Center Indoor pool. Bring your basket or bag and see how many eggs you can collect! Whether you collect 1 egg or 20, there is excitement for everyone… ages 2-12 years!
Register here.
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