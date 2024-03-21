Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Underwater Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 23, 10 am – 1 pm

Longview Recreation Center, 2909 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill

Join WCPR as we explore under the water in search for eggs at the Longview Rec Center Indoor Pool. Bring your basket or bag and see ho many eggs you can collect! Whether you collect 1 egg or 20, there is excitement for everyone!

