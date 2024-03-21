Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Arbor Day Celebration

Arbor Day
photo from City of Brentwood

Saturday, March 23, 10 am – 1 pm

Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

The Brentwood Tree Board will host its popular free Arbor Day celebration from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. The board recently announced the date, as well as the theme for this year’s poster and writing contests – “Roots Run Deep.”

2Kids Art Festival

Kids Art Festival
photo from City of Franklin

Saturday, March 23, 10 am – 2 pm

Pinkerton Park, 405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin

The Kids Arts Festival of Tennessee allows for young artists to showcase their artwork to festival goers. The City of Franklin welcomes all Tennessee K – 12 artists to apply to display your original pieces in this juried exhibit.  Winning pieces will be displayed in Downtown Franklin at the Fire Hall Art Gallery, located inside City Hall.

 

3Elvis Festival

Friday-Sunday, March 23-25, multiple times

The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Elvis fans unite, it’s an ultimate experience you don’t want to miss. The tribute artist will compete all weekend long, there will also be other experiences where you can learn about the life of Elvis.

Find tickets here. 

4Underwater Easter Egg Hunt

 

Saturday, March 23, 10 am – 1 pm

Longview Recreation Center, 2909 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill

Join WCPR as we explore under the water in search for eggs at the Longview Rec Center Indoor Pool. Bring your basket or bag and see ho many eggs you can collect! Whether you collect 1 egg or 20, there is excitement for everyone!

Register for the event here. 

5Giselle

Photo: Grand Kyiv Ballet

Sunday, March 24, 4 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

“Giselle” is a classical 2 Act Ballet; one of the most revered and famous of all classical ballets. It is the story of a village girl who falls in love with a Prince who is in disguise. Beautiful music and choreography will enchant everyone in the audience.

Find tickets here.

