Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Kids Arts Festival

Saturday, March 22, 10 am – 2 pm

Pinkerton Park, 405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin

The Kids Arts Festival of Tennessee is making a colorful return to Pinkerton Park on Saturday, March 22, from 10 AM – 2 PM!

Mark your calendars and bring the whole family for a day full of creativity, performances, and hands-on fun!