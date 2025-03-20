Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Studio Tenn – The Play That Goes Wrong
Friday-Sunday, March 21-23
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Studio Tenn’s season continues with The Play That Goes Wrong, a play within a play that follows the misadventures of the Cornley University Drama Society. It’s a production for the whole family and one that will put a smile on your face.
Find tickets here.
2Baby Rave at Brentwood Library
Friday, March 21, 10 am
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Are you looking to get all of that energy out before naptime? Join in for Baby Rave where you and your child (ages 0-3) can bop until you drop. They will have kid-friendly dance music, fun light-up toys, and other activities to help bring in the funky, fresh festivities.
3Kids Arts Festival
Saturday, March 22, 10 am – 2 pm
Pinkerton Park, 405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
The Kids Arts Festival of Tennessee is making a colorful return to Pinkerton Park on Saturday, March 22, from 10 AM – 2 PM!
Mark your calendars and bring the whole family for a day full of creativity, performances, and hands-on fun!
4Tulip Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms
Saturday-Sunday March 22-23
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Located in the heart of Middle Tennessee, Lucky Ladd Farms has planted over 1-MILLION tulip bulbs to provide a family-friendly event, offering both an authentic tulip picking experience on the farm and an extraordinary photography backdrop conveniently located near Nashville, Franklin, and Murfreesboro.
Bring your cameras – tiptoeing through the tulips to capture your Insta-worthy selfie is encouraged! Spend as much time as you like strolling through the vibrant tulip fields to enjoy their beauty. The tulip fields are a coveted spot for professional and amateur photographers alike, seeking the best tulip photography location that Tennessee has to offer
Find tickets here.
5Mamma Mia
Friday-Sunday, March 21-23
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.
Find tickets here.
