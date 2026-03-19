Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

5 Back to the Future Musical

Friday-Sunday, March 20-22, multiple times

TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville

Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE, the beloved, cinematic classic, is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Nashville in 2026.

Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL is adapted for the stage by the iconic film’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump)

Find tickets here.