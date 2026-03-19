Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Elvis Festival
Friday-Sunday, March 20-22, multiple times
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Elvis™ fans from around the world are headed to Middle Tennessee this week to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Nashville Elvis Festival, taking place March 19-22, 2026, in Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin. The 4-day festival will celebrate the music and legacy of the King of Rock & Roll with 30 of the world’s top Elvis tribute artists and special guests.
Find tickets here.
2Amigo Nashville Guitar Show at Ag Center
Friday-Saturday, March 21-22, 10 am – 5 pm, 10 am – 4 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Amigo Nashville Guitar Show is returning to Franklin this weekend. The extravaganza is an international buy-sell-trade event featuring vintage, used, new, old, and rare guitars and amplifiers. Meet dealers, musicians, stars, top cash buyers, appraisers, authors, editors, collectors, builders, manufacturers, and repair persons.
3Kids Art Festival
Saturday, March 21, 10 am until 2 pm
Bicentennial Park, 400 5th Avenue N, Franklin
Join in for the annual Kids Arts Festival. Whether it’s painting, acting, singing, poetry and any other art form, all kids are welcome to come and let their talents shine! An afternoon filled with art stops, performances, exhibits and more. Food will be available for purchase from food trucks.
4Beginner Cut Flower Workshop
Sunday, March 22, 2 pm – 4 pm
Young Harvest Farm, 2955 Beluah Church Road, Arrington
Join us on the farm for a 2-hour hands-on workshop where Chelsea will share how her dream of having fresh flowers on the table every day became a reality. You’ll leave with the tools, confidence, and inspiration to begin your very own flower garden at home.
Register here.
5Back to the Future Musical
Friday-Sunday, March 20-22, multiple times
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE, the beloved, cinematic classic, is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Nashville in 2026.
Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL is adapted for the stage by the iconic film’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump)
Find tickets here.
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