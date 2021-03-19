Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Wildflower Hikes
Saturday, Mar. 20, 9:30 am – 11 am
Owl’s Hill Nature Park, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
The wildflowers are blooming: Spring is here! Come enjoy all the colors this season offers as we hike the trails of Owl’s Hill. Watch the browns of winter give way to the spectrum of spring while we look for Blue-eyed Mary, Dutchman’s Britches, and Spring Beauty. This is an adult-only hike.
Register here.
2. Mill Creek Corn Hole Classic
Saturday, Mar. 20, 11 am – 4 pm
Mill Creek Brewing, 2008 B Johnson Industrial Boulevard, Nolensville
This corn hole tournament benefits Operation Light Shine which assists law enforcement with human trafficking. The cost is $200 per team, $25 guest entry fee.
Find tickets here.
3. A Taste of Ireland at Franklin Bakehouse
Saturday. Mar.20, 5:45 pm – 7:15 pm & 8 pm – 9:30 pm
Franklin Bakehouse, 100 E Main Street, Franklin
The Bakehouse invites you to attend a Taste of Ireland – a relaxed evening of live music and fine dining inspired by the foods of Ireland!
Join in for one of our two seatings for a six-course meal prepared by Chef Cody Berger of White Crane Hospitality. With twenty available seats at each meal, there is plenty of space for you and your friends to enjoy a taste of Ireland!
Find tickets here.
4. Easter Bunny Comes to CoolSprings Galleria
Friday, Mar. 19- Sunday, Mar. 21, 11 am – 7 pm
The Easter Bunny returns to CoolSprings Galleria this Friday. All guests must schedule their visit with the Bunny by making an online reservation. Click HERE to make a reservation. You’ll select a date and time, purchase your photo package, and then you’re ready for the 2021 Easter Bunny photo experience! All visitors will be encouraged to wear masks before and after visits, but are permitted to remove them during the photo.
5. Free Pet Food on Friday
Friday, Mar. 19, 10 am-noon
Williamson County Animal Center, 106 Claude Yates Drive, Franklin