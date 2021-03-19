Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3. A Taste of Ireland at Franklin Bakehouse

Saturday. Mar.20, 5:45 pm – 7:15 pm & 8 pm – 9:30 pm

Franklin Bakehouse, 100 E Main Street, Franklin

The Bakehouse invites you to attend a Taste of Ireland – a relaxed evening of live music and fine dining inspired by the foods of Ireland!

Join in for one of our two seatings for a six-course meal prepared by Chef Cody Berger of White Crane Hospitality. With twenty available seats at each meal, there is plenty of space for you and your friends to enjoy a taste of Ireland!

Find tickets here.