Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Shrinky Dinks at Brentwood Library

Shrinky Dinks
Saturday, March 18, 1 pm

John P Holt, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Join us as we explore the nostalgic fun of Shrinky Dinks! Turn your original artwork into a custom-made keychain or pair of earrings. This program is recommended for ages 16 and up.

Find more information here.

2Visit the Easter Bunny

Easter Bunny

Saturday, March 18, 9 am – 11 am

Woodland Park, 821 W 9th Street, Columbia

Visit the Easter Bunny and grab a family photo while you are there.

3Sugar Drop Cake Class

Sugar Drop
Saturday, March 18, 9 am

574 Franklin Road, Franklin

This fun cake class is perfect for young students ages 7 and older. Students will work on a 6” cake with buttercream to create a modern take on the vintage shag piping technique.

Find tickets here. 

4Daffodil Day & BBQ Cookoff

Daffodil Day
Saturday, March 18, 10 am – 4 pm

Downtown Bell Buckle, TN

Celebrating Spring with a Daffodil Flower Show, BBQ Cook-Off, free tree seedlings, music, vendors, and festivities.

5Grand Ole Opry St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Music City Irish Party
Friday -Saturday, March 17-18

Grand Ole Opry, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Get your green on this St. Patrick’s Day weekend! Music City Irish Fest will be hosting a FREE Irish Party on the Plaza on March 17 and 18 with family-friendly activities on the Opry Plaza.
Enjoy Irish food and drinks, shopping, cultural and travel booths, and even meet an Irish Wolfhound! Hear live Irish music on the plaza stage and learn how to dance a jig from world-renowned céilí caller – Éamonn de Cógáin.

 

