Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Shrinky Dinks at Brentwood Library
Saturday, March 18, 1 pm
John P Holt, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Join us as we explore the nostalgic fun of Shrinky Dinks! Turn your original artwork into a custom-made keychain or pair of earrings. This program is recommended for ages 16 and up.
Find more information here.
2Visit the Easter Bunny
Saturday, March 18, 9 am – 11 am
Woodland Park, 821 W 9th Street, Columbia
Visit the Easter Bunny and grab a family photo while you are there.
3Sugar Drop Cake Class
Saturday, March 18, 9 am
574 Franklin Road, Franklin
This fun cake class is perfect for young students ages 7 and older. Students will work on a 6” cake with buttercream to create a modern take on the vintage shag piping technique.
Find tickets here.
4Daffodil Day & BBQ Cookoff
Saturday, March 18, 10 am – 4 pm
Downtown Bell Buckle, TN
Celebrating Spring with a Daffodil Flower Show, BBQ Cook-Off, free tree seedlings, music, vendors, and festivities.
5Grand Ole Opry St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Friday -Saturday, March 17-18
Grand Ole Opry, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville