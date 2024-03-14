Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Wildflower Hikes at Owl’s Hill
Saturday, March 16, 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
The wildflowers are blooming: Spring is here! Come enjoy all the colors this season offers on this expert-led hike. Watch the browns of winter give way to the spectrum of spring while we look for Blue-eyed Mary, Dutchman’s Britches, and Spring Beauty.
Find tickets here.
2Franklin St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Saturday, March 16, 11 am – 11 pm
Harpeth Hotel, 130 2nd Avenue N, Franklin
Join the Harpeth Hotel and the team at 1799 to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. There will be live music all day with artists playing Irish songs, traditional covers, and U2 Covers. Chef will be featuring Irish inspired specials. 1799 will be featuring select Irish Whiskies from it’s whiskey keep along with Guinness.
Musicians:
12pm-3pm – The Revenue Man
4pm-7pm – Aimee Jane
8pm-11pm – Les Kerr Band
3Tennessee Tulip Festival
Saturday, March 16, noon- 6 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
The Tennessee Tulip Festival is a vibrant spring celebration at the heart of Middle Tennessee, near Nashville, Franklin, and Murfreesboro. Farmer Ladd and his dedicated crew have meticulously planted more than 700,000 tulip bulbs, showcasing over 100 different varieties of tulips. As the largest pick-your-own tulip farm in Tennessee and even the entire Southeastern United States, Lucky Ladd Farms offers an unparalleled tulip picking and field viewing experience.
Find tickets here.
4MicroMania Wrestling
Friday, March 15, 6 pm – 10 pm
Boondox, 3543 431, Columbia
MicroMania Midget Wrestling is a high powered, explosive, athletic Pro Wrestling show with just the right touch of comedy thrown in to make for a unforgettable BIG event not necessarily BIG people!!
These 5 foot & under micro athletes may be short in stature but are giants in the world of entertainment where they will keep you on your feet screaming from the opening bell through the Main Event!
Find tickets here.
5St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Geodis Park
Sunday, March 17, 11 am – 5 pm
Geodis Park,501 Benton Avenue, Nashville
Join us for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival at GEODIS Park on Sunday, March 17th starting at 12pm until 5pm with Authentic Irish Musicians, Dancers, entertainment from the Gaelic Athletic Football Club, specialty Irish food selections, drinks, vendors and more! GA Tickets are $20 and include your first drink! This is a family and adult friendly event. Kids 12 and under are free to attend. This is a rain or shine event!
Find tickets here.