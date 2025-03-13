Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Nashville Elvis Festival
Friday-Sunday, March 13-16
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
It’s the 9th annual Nashville Elvis Festival this weekend at The Factory. There will be ten shows with many opportunities to see these amazing Elvis tribute artists.
Find tickets here.
2Hippies & Cowboys
Saturday, March 15, 8 pm
Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia
Hippies and Cowboys are a rock ‘n soul band, originating in Nashville, TN. They are bringing back a taste of southern rock, blues, and soul. It is a sound that has defied the test of time. Inspiration comes from the likes of Sam and Dave, The Blues Brothers, Booker T & The MG’s, Otis Redding, and Marvin Gaye, to Aerosmith, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Eagles, and more.
3St Patrick’s Day Celebration at Paddle Dog
Sunday, March 16, 2 pm – 4 pm
Paddle Dog, 1006 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin
Mark your calendar now for the annual St. Paddy’s Day Westhaven Event. South Margin Music will be from 2 to 4, but the event will go longer.
4Holi Fest at Centennial Park
Saturday, March 15, 11 am – 4 pm
Centennial Park,1500 West End Avenue, Nashville
Immerse Yourself in Colors: Welcome spring with a riot of colors and joy. Ticket price include 1 FREE color packet and a water bottle. Kids 5 and under are FREE. FREE kites to kids while supply lasts. Food Extravaganza: Relish a variety of delicious dishes that celebrate the spirit of Holi. Food available to purchase. Non-Stop Music & Dance: Groove to electrifying beats and dance the day away.
Find tickets here.
5SEC Tournament
Friday-Sunday, March 14-16
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament takes place this weekend at Bridgestone Arena. In addition, SEC Party in the Park will be held on Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15 as a free fan activation with live music, food trucks, family-friendly games, and a video screen to watch the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament taking place next door at Bridgestone Arena. The free SEC Party in the Park will kick off at 10 a.m. on both days and is in the second year as an initiative of the NCVC and the Southeastern Conference.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter