Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Wildflower Hike at Owl’s Hill
Saturday, March 14, 9:30 am
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
The wildflowers are blooming: Spring is here! Come enjoy all the colors this season offers on this expert-led hike. Watch the browns of winter give way to the spectrum of spring while we look for Blue-eyed Mary, Dutchman’s Britches, and Spring Beauty.
Register here.
2Tennessee Tulip Festival
Saturday, March 14
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
The Tennessee Tulip Festival is a vibrant springtime celebration in the heart of Middle Tennessee, near Nashville, Franklin, and Murfreesboro. Farmer Ladd and his dedicated crew have meticulously cultivated the largest pick-your-own tulip farm festival experience in the Southeastern United States.
Find tickets here.
3Braison Cyrus with Noah Cyrus and Sierra Lundy
Saturday, March 14, 6 pm & 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Presented by Lightning 100, Braison Cyrus, a Nashville-based songwriter, producer, and artist who tells his story through lyrically-driven songs shaped by an alternative-country and modern folk sensibility. Though born into one of music’s most recognizable families, Cyrus has carved a path that is entirely his own – introspective, emotionally honest and quietly resonant. Born in 1994 and raised in Tennessee, Cyrus is the son of musician Billy Ray Cyrus and producer Tish Cyrus, and the younger brother of Miley Cyrus. Special guests will be Noah Cyrus and Sierra Lundy.
Find tickets here.
4Curio Brewing St. Patrick’s Day Party
Saturday, March 14, noon- 4 pm
Curio Brewing, 216 Noah Drive, Franklin
Join in for the annual St. Patrick’s Day bash! Curio Brewing is bringing the shamrocks and the shenanigans — you just bring the crew! The kiddos can bounce their energy out in the bounce house while Church Kids will be onsite offering permanent jewelry, custom hats, and other fun goodies you won’t want to miss.
Come hungry because Ginger Pig is rolling out a special menu just for the party. And we’ll have live music from Scotty Freel from 1–3 PM to keep the good vibes going all afternoon.
5SEC Tournament at Bridgestone
Friday-Sunday, March 13-15, multiple times
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
The 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament heads to Nashville, TN, as Bridgestone Arena hosts the annual celebration of SEC hoops March 11-15! Catch all the action and be there as the conference’s top student-athletes battle it out for the tournament title.
Find tickets here.
