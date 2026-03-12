Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

4 Curio Brewing St. Patrick’s Day Party

Saturday, March 14, noon- 4 pm

Curio Brewing, 216 Noah Drive, Franklin

Join in for the annual St. Patrick’s Day bash! Curio Brewing is bringing the shamrocks and the shenanigans — you just bring the crew! The kiddos can bounce their energy out in the bounce house while Church Kids will be onsite offering permanent jewelry, custom hats, and other fun goodies you won’t want to miss.

Come hungry because Ginger Pig is rolling out a special menu just for the party. And we’ll have live music from Scotty Freel from 1–3 PM to keep the good vibes going all afternoon.