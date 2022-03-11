Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1. Jurassic Quest
Friday – Sunday, Mar. 11-13
Williamson County Ag Expo Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Jurassic Quest is back in Franklin this weekend. The event features more rides, activities, & dinosaurs than ever before! Sellouts are expected, buy in advance to guarantee your time slot. Timed entry eliminates crowds and allows all guests to enjoy their Quest in a safe and accessible environment.
Find more information here.
2. Rubiks Groove at Kings Bowl
Saturday, March 12, 8 pm
Kings Bowl, 1910 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
The favorite local band will have one big show on Saturday at Kings Bowl featuring music from the 80s, 90s, and beyond.
Find tickets here.
3. Wines Festival and Tasting-Nashville Predators Foundation
Friday, Mar. 11, 6 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Join the Preds Foundation for its 15th Annual Wine Festival & Tasting presented by Deacon’s New South on Friday, March 11th, 2022, over the ice at Bridgestone Arena.
The festivities run from 6-10 p.m. (CT) and general admission tickets are $89 per person. The festival will feature higher-end wines, beer, a spirits tasting, food samplings from local restaurants and an extensive silent auction. VIP tickets, including a five-course dinner and wine pairing featuring wines created by the Wagner Family in Napa Valley in the Patron Platinum Club, are $200 a person. All tickets purchased will also receive a $30 gift card to Deacon’s New South.
Find tickets here.
4. St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Fifth + Broadway
Saturday, Mar. 12
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
On Saturday, March 12, get lucky at Assembly Hall with Guinness flowing at over 5 bars, a sham-rockin good music lineup, and Irish-inspired bites. Head up to Skydeck on Level 3 for back-to-back Irish entertainment all afternoon and the best views of Nashville. Share the luck with your lads with a round of Jameson & Guinness shot combos or GREEN beers!
5. Spring Hill Library – How to Take a Dynamic Photo
Saturday, Mar. 12, 9:30 am – 11 am
Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill
If you want to take eye-catching photographs that bring a unique look to your family and travel photos, you need to know the principles of composition. This class will look at important elements such as perspective, negative space, and lines. After this class, Nancy Shepperd’s voice will be in your head, guiding you to capture dynamic photographs instead of just average ones.
Register here.