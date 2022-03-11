Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

PrevNext

1. Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest
photo from Jurassic Quest

Friday – Sunday, Mar. 11-13
Williamson County Ag Expo Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin

Jurassic Quest is back in Franklin this weekend. The event features more rides, activities, & dinosaurs than ever before! Sellouts are expected, buy in advance to guarantee your time slot. Timed entry eliminates crowds and allows all guests to enjoy their Quest in a safe and accessible environment.

Find more information here.  

 

2. Rubiks Groove at Kings Bowl

Rubiks Groove
photo from Rubiks Groove

Saturday, March 12, 8 pm
Kings Bowl, 1910 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin

The favorite local band will have one big show on Saturday at Kings Bowl featuring music from the 80s, 90s, and beyond.

Find tickets here. 

 

3. Wines Festival and Tasting-Nashville Predators Foundation

Nashville Predators Foundation
photo from Nashville Predators

Friday, Mar. 11, 6 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Join the Preds Foundation for its 15th Annual Wine Festival & Tasting presented by Deacon’s New South on Friday, March 11th, 2022, over the ice at Bridgestone Arena.

The festivities run from 6-10 p.m. (CT) and general admission tickets are $89 per person. The festival will feature higher-end wines, beer, a spirits tasting, food samplings from local restaurants and an extensive silent auction. VIP tickets, including a five-course dinner and wine pairing featuring wines created by the Wagner Family in Napa Valley in the Patron Platinum Club, are $200 a person. All tickets purchased will also receive a $30 gift card to Deacon’s New South.

Find tickets here. 

 

4. St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Fifth + Broadway

Assembly Food Hall
photo from Assembly Food Hall

Saturday, Mar. 12

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

On Saturday, March 12, get lucky at Assembly Hall with Guinness flowing at over 5 bars, a sham-rockin good music lineup, and Irish-inspired bites. Head up to Skydeck on Level 3 for back-to-back Irish entertainment all afternoon and the best views of Nashville. Share the luck with your lads with a round of Jameson & Guinness shot combos or GREEN beers!

5. Spring Hill Library – How to Take a Dynamic Photo

Spring Hill Library
photo from Spring Hill Library

Saturday, Mar. 12, 9:30 am – 11 am
Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill

If you want to take eye-catching photographs that bring a unique look to your family and travel photos, you need to know the principles of composition. This class will look at important elements such as perspective, negative space, and lines. After this class, Nancy Shepperd’s voice will be in your head, guiding you to capture dynamic photographs instead of just average ones.

Register here. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here