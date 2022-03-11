Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3. Wines Festival and Tasting-Nashville Predators Foundation

Friday, Mar. 11, 6 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Join the Preds Foundation for its 15th Annual Wine Festival & Tasting presented by Deacon’s New South on Friday, March 11th, 2022, over the ice at Bridgestone Arena.

The festivities run from 6-10 p.m. (CT) and general admission tickets are $89 per person. The festival will feature higher-end wines, beer, a spirits tasting, food samplings from local restaurants and an extensive silent auction. VIP tickets, including a five-course dinner and wine pairing featuring wines created by the Wagner Family in Napa Valley in the Patron Platinum Club, are $200 a person. All tickets purchased will also receive a $30 gift card to Deacon’s New South.

Find tickets here.