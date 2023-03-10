Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Beginning Birding
Saturday, March 11, 8 am – 10:30 am
Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood
Get ready for spring migration with this introduction to bird watching and bird identification. Learn the basics of bird identification by sight and sound using a field guide or digital app. This program will also discuss how to choose and use binoculars and how to share your findings with digital citizen science apps like eBird and iNaturalist.
Bring binoculars! There will also be a limited number of binoculars to borrow. Participants are welcome to bring field guides or load a digital field guide like Sibley or Audubon on their smartphone.
Find more information here.
2Distilled
Friday, March 10, 6 pm
Wheeler’s Raid Distilling, 2007 Johnson Industrial Blvd, Nolensville
Distilled is back. Come on out and listen to some great music by Distilled! They cover everything from the 80s to the top hits of today.
3Paul Aldrich & Friends
Friday, March 10, 7:30 pm
Generations Church,408 Church Street, Franklin
Paul Aldrich & Friends shows feature Christian musicians and comedians in an intimate, interactive, and often improvisational setting. Past guests include guitarist extraordinaire Phil Keaggy, singer/songwriter Andrew Peterson, and Saturday Night Live alum Victoria Jackson. Paul Aldrich & Friends is edifying entertainment at its best!
Find tickets here.
4Viva NashVegas Radio Show
Saturday, March 11, 11:30
1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia
The World-Famous Viva NashVegas Radio Show’s TENTH ANNIVERSARY Spectacular @ Columbia State Community College’s “Pryor Art Gallery”, Columbia, TN. Also LIVE “On-Air” on WKRM Radio 103.7FM / 1340AM and WORLD-WIDE via WkrmRadio.com & MuleTownRadio.com
5Cheekwood in Bloom
Friday -Sunday, March 10-12
Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
It’s one of the rites of spring in Nashville when Cheekwood in Bloom opens. The seasonal event showcases 250,000 blooms bulbs that pop up in the gardens. On the weekends, enjoy live performances in the beer garden.
Find tickets here.