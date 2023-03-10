Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Beginning Birding

Saturday, March 11, 8 am – 10:30 am

Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood

Get ready for spring migration with this introduction to bird watching and bird identification. Learn the basics of bird identification by sight and sound using a field guide or digital app. This program will also discuss how to choose and use binoculars and how to share your findings with digital citizen science apps like eBird and iNaturalist.

Bring binoculars! There will also be a limited number of binoculars to borrow. Participants are welcome to bring field guides or load a digital field guide like Sibley or Audubon on their smartphone.

