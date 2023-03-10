Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Beginning Birding

Owl's Hill
photo from Owl’s Hill

 

Saturday, March 11, 8 am – 10:30 am

Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood

Get ready for spring migration with this introduction to bird watching and bird identification. Learn the basics of bird identification by sight and sound using a field guide or digital app. This program will also discuss how to choose and use binoculars and how to share your findings with digital citizen science apps like eBird and iNaturalist.

Bring binoculars! There will also be a limited number of binoculars to borrow. Participants are welcome to bring field guides or load a digital field guide like Sibley or Audubon on their smartphone.

Find more information here.

2Distilled

Wheeler's Raid
credit-Canva

Friday, March 10, 6 pm

Wheeler’s Raid Distilling, 2007 Johnson Industrial Blvd, Nolensville

Distilled is back. Come on out and listen to some great music by Distilled! They cover everything from the 80s to the top hits of today.

3Paul Aldrich & Friends

Paul Aldrich
photo from Generation Church

 

Friday, March 10, 7:30 pm

Generations Church,408 Church Street, Franklin

Paul Aldrich & Friends shows feature Christian musicians and comedians in an intimate, interactive, and often improvisational setting. Past guests include guitarist extraordinaire Phil Keaggy, singer/songwriter Andrew Peterson, and Saturday Night Live alum Victoria Jackson. Paul Aldrich & Friends is edifying entertainment at its best!

Find tickets here. 

4Viva NashVegas Radio Show

Viva NashVegas
credit-Canva

 

Saturday, March 11, 11:30

1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia

The World-Famous Viva NashVegas Radio Show’s TENTH ANNIVERSARY Spectacular @ Columbia State Community College’s “Pryor Art Gallery”, Columbia, TN. Also LIVE “On-Air” on WKRM Radio 103.7FM / 1340AM and WORLD-WIDE via WkrmRadio.com & MuleTownRadio.com

5Cheekwood in Bloom

photo courtesy of Cheekwood

Friday -Sunday, March 10-12

Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville

It’s one of the rites of spring in Nashville when Cheekwood in Bloom opens. The seasonal event showcases 250,000 blooms bulbs that pop up in the gardens. On the weekends, enjoy live performances in the beer garden.

Find tickets here. 

