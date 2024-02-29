Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Nashville Oprea: Three Little Pigs
Saturday, March 2, 1 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
A special event from the Nashville Opera, John Davies’ fun retelling of The Three Little Pigs for the whole family! John Davies incorporates popular tunes from Mozart’s most famous operas (Don Giovanni, The Magic Flute, The Marriage of Figaro) making it a favorite of children.
2Veterans Banquet
Saturday, March 2, 6 pm
125 Stephen P Yokich Parkway, Spring Hill
Come join us for an evening of catered dining, guest speaker, entertainment, door prizes and silent auction. This event is open to veterans of every branch, war, and era and their families. BYOB
Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at any of our meetups or call Ray (931-446-9200) or Alan (615-428-9783).
3Taylor Hicks
Saturday, March 2, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Winner of American Idol fifth season, Taylor Hicks brings his blend of blues, soul, country, and rock to the Franklin Theatre this weekend. Only a few tickets remain.
Find tickets here.
414th Annual Prom Dress Event
Saturday, March 1-2
The Gate Church, 4040 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
Started by a group of Franklin ladies in 2010 to help girls find an affordable gown. They had 100 dresses our first year. We had about that many girls show up and somehow with all the trades during the day, every girl received a new one. After that we added vouchers for those in need with Williamson County Schools and at the event. Now you can come with a voucher, a trade, or buy a dress at a low cost that benefits a local nonprofit.
Make an appointment here.
5Sam Hunt
Friday, March 1, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Sam Hunt is bringing his Outskirts Tour to Nashville. Special guests will be Brett Young and Lily Rose.
Find tickets here.