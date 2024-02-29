Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Veterans Banquet

Saturday, March 2, 6 pm

125 Stephen P Yokich Parkway, Spring Hill

Come join us for an evening of catered dining, guest speaker, entertainment, door prizes and silent auction. This event is open to veterans of every branch, war, and era and their families. BYOB

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at any of our meetups or call Ray (931-446-9200) or Alan (615-428-9783).