Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1The Little Mermaid Storytime

photo from Barnes & Noble

Saturday, June 10, 11 am

Barnes & Noble, 1701 Mallory Lane, Brentwood

With the release of Disney’s new The Little Mermaid, Barnes & Noble will host a free special storytime with activities and a special reading by a mermaid.

2Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park

Crockett Park
credit-City of Brentwood

Sunday, June 11, 6 pm

Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood

The free summer concert series kicks off this weekend at Crockett Park with the Wanna Beatles. Bring your dinner or enjoy food from local food trucks.

3Franklin Book Festival

credit-canna

Saturday, June 10-Sunday, June 11, 10 am – 5 pm, 1 pm – 5 pm

Williamson County Public Library,1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin

This two-day event features 30 authors, with author presentations, book signings, and book sales.

4Tennessee Air Show

Saturday, June 10 – Sunday, June 11

Smyrna Airport, 613 Fitzhugh Boulevard, Smyrna

Schedules for specific performances will not be released in advance. Performance times can change without notice. Aircraft appearing are subject to change due to many reasons, including but not limited to, maintenance, weather, or other circumstances.

NOTE: There are no refunds for changes in flying schedule including cancellation of the headline act.

Tickets are available only online, starting at $39 for children and $59 for adults. Parking is free through ticket purchases.

Purchase tickets and learn more about the event here.

5CMA Fest

CMA Fest 2022
photo by Donna Vissman

Friday- Sunday, June 9-11

Downtown Nashville, Nashville

CMA Fest is this weekend in downtown Nashville. There will be loads of free music on multiple stages along Broadway, including Riverfront Park.
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

