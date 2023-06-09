Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Tennessee Air Show

Saturday, June 10 – Sunday, June 11

Smyrna Airport, 613 Fitzhugh Boulevard, Smyrna

Schedules for specific performances will not be released in advance. Performance times can change without notice. Aircraft appearing are subject to change due to many reasons, including but not limited to, maintenance, weather, or other circumstances.

NOTE: There are no refunds for changes in flying schedule including cancellation of the headline act.

Tickets are available only online, starting at $39 for children and $59 for adults. Parking is free through ticket purchases.

Purchase tickets and learn more about the event here.