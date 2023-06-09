Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1The Little Mermaid Storytime
Saturday, June 10, 11 am
Barnes & Noble, 1701 Mallory Lane, Brentwood
With the release of Disney’s new The Little Mermaid, Barnes & Noble will host a free special storytime with activities and a special reading by a mermaid.
2Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park
Sunday, June 11, 6 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood
The free summer concert series kicks off this weekend at Crockett Park with the Wanna Beatles. Bring your dinner or enjoy food from local food trucks.
3Franklin Book Festival
Saturday, June 10-Sunday, June 11, 10 am – 5 pm, 1 pm – 5 pm
Williamson County Public Library,1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin
This two-day event features 30 authors, with author presentations, book signings, and book sales.
4Tennessee Air Show
Saturday, June 10 – Sunday, June 11
Smyrna Airport, 613 Fitzhugh Boulevard, Smyrna
Schedules for specific performances will not be released in advance. Performance times can change without notice. Aircraft appearing are subject to change due to many reasons, including but not limited to, maintenance, weather, or other circumstances.
NOTE: There are no refunds for changes in flying schedule including cancellation of the headline act.
Tickets are available only online, starting at $39 for children and $59 for adults. Parking is free through ticket purchases.
Purchase tickets and learn more about the event here.
5CMA Fest
Friday- Sunday, June 9-11
Downtown Nashville, Nashville