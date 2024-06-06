Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Franklin Art Crawl

Art Scene
Visitors enjoying the First Friday Art Scene in downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Photo courtesy of Visit Franklin

 

Friday, June 7, 6 pm – 9 pm

Downtown Franklin, Franklin

Stroll in downtown Franklin for the First Friday Art Crawl. Retailers will host local artists, and The Factory will also participate this month.

2Pickin in the Park

Pickin in the Park
photo from Pickin in the Park Facebook

Saturday, June 8, 5 pm

Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill

Pickin’ in the Park returns this Saturday for a free concert event. Lineup will be Seth Barnett, Ben McDuffie,Between A Kiss , Jason Minton Music, Ben Potter and Midsouth. Also, there will be a food truck and kettle corn at the event.

3Full Moon Hike

Stock Photo

Friday, June 7, 7:30 pm

Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood

Join in as we explore Owl’s Hill at sunset and enjoy the sights and sounds of day turning to night. We’ll listen for owls, coyotes, and night-singing insects. As the stars come out, we’ll look for constellations, planets, and even meteors.

Register here. 

4Horse Show at Harlinsdale Farm

photo by Friends of Franklin Parks

 

Saturday – Sunday, June 8-9, 9 am – 4 pm

Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin

Silent Farms will hold its summer horse show. The event is free for the public to attend.

5CMA Fest

photo by Donna Vissman

 

Friday-Sunday, June 7-9, 10 am – 5 pm

Downtown Nashville, Nashville

There will be hours of free music in downtown Nashville this weekend. Check out one of the many free stages during the daytime. Before you head to CMA Fest, read what you need to know here. 

