Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Franklin Art Crawl
Friday, June 7, 6 pm – 9 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
Stroll in downtown Franklin for the First Friday Art Crawl. Retailers will host local artists, and The Factory will also participate this month.
2Pickin in the Park
Saturday, June 8, 5 pm
Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill
Pickin’ in the Park returns this Saturday for a free concert event. Lineup will be Seth Barnett, Ben McDuffie,Between A Kiss , Jason Minton Music, Ben Potter and Midsouth. Also, there will be a food truck and kettle corn at the event.
3Full Moon Hike
Friday, June 7, 7:30 pm
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Join in as we explore Owl’s Hill at sunset and enjoy the sights and sounds of day turning to night. We’ll listen for owls, coyotes, and night-singing insects. As the stars come out, we’ll look for constellations, planets, and even meteors.
Register here.
4Horse Show at Harlinsdale Farm
Saturday – Sunday, June 8-9, 9 am – 4 pm
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
Silent Farms will hold its summer horse show. The event is free for the public to attend.
5CMA Fest
Friday-Sunday, June 7-9, 10 am – 5 pm
Downtown Nashville, Nashville
There will be hours of free music in downtown Nashville this weekend. Check out one of the many free stages during the daytime. Before you head to CMA Fest, read what you need to know here.
