Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Watermelon Festival

Saturday, July 1st, 10 am – 4 pm

Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville

As you arrive, we’ll greet you with a mouthwatering treat—a FREE slice of juicy, vine-ripened watermelon to kick off your festival experience in the most refreshing way possible.

But that’s just the beginning! Prepare to cool off and make a splash in their epic Splash Zone, where water-soaked adventures await. Jump, slide, and frolic around the Splash Pad, feel the excitement bubble up in the Bubble Blast Pool, and conquer towering inflatable water slides that will have you laughing and sliding all the way to the bottom.

