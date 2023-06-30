Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Nolensville Pickle Festival
Saturday, July 1, 8 am
7248 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
At the Nolensville Farmers Market this weekend, it will be Pickle Fest. There will be pickle treats, make your fridge pickles (while supplies last) and vendors with pickle inspired treats.
2Watermelon Festival
Saturday, July 1st, 10 am – 4 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
As you arrive, we’ll greet you with a mouthwatering treat—a FREE slice of juicy, vine-ripened watermelon to kick off your festival experience in the most refreshing way possible.
But that’s just the beginning! Prepare to cool off and make a splash in their epic Splash Zone, where water-soaked adventures await. Jump, slide, and frolic around the Splash Pad, feel the excitement bubble up in the Bubble Blast Pool, and conquer towering inflatable water slides that will have you laughing and sliding all the way to the bottom.
Buy tickets here.
3Storytime at Brentwood Library
Saturday, July 1, 10:30 am
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Brentwood Library will host toddler storytime this Saturday.
4Studio DIY 4th of July at Sugar Drop
Saturday, July 1, 10 am
Sugar Drop, 574 Franklin Road, Franklin
Guests will receive a pre-iced 6”, buttercream, fondant, and tons of decorations. Guests can stay and play and let their imaginations run wild. Boxes will be provided for guests to take home their masterpieces. Let us handle the fuss and you handle the fun!
5Monster Jam at Nissan Stadium
Saturday, July 1,
Nissan Stadium, One Titans Way, Nashville
Nashville will become only the 3rd host city for Monster Jam’s annual trademark event and will feature the largest collection of trucks and drivers ever to visit Music City. This prestigious event wraps up the competition season with the five Series Champions from the Stadium and Arena Series receiving an automatic bid for the Racing and Freestyle competitions.
Find tickets here.