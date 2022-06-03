Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Menkveld Farm UPick Lavender

Saturday, June 4, 10 am – 1 pm

2966 McCanless Road, Nolensville

This summer, Menkveld Farm will be open for several UPick Bouquet events. The first lavender uPick event is Saturday, June 4 from 10 AM – 1 PM. Checkered Apron Cookies will be onsite selling refreshments and delicious cookies. No reservations are required to attend. Cost is $5 for 12 or older, you are encouraged to bring your own scissors and mason jar.

