Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Homestead Festival

Kevin Costner & Modern West
photo from Kevin Costner & Modern West Facebook

Friday – Saturday, June 3-4, 9 am – 9 pm

4765 Hardison Mill Road in Columbia

The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Combining music and meaning, the two-day affair features musical performances, including headliner Kevin Costner & Modern West, as well as masterclass lectures by prominent homesteading community leaders such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, Justin Rhodes, and many others.

Buy tickets here.

2Franklin Pride

Franklin Pride
photo from Franklin Pride

Saturday, June 4, noon- 7 pm
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin

Franklin Pride, the free event at Harlinsdale Farm is back for a second year. Headlining the event will be Fancy Hagood, there will also be food trucks and vendors on hand.

 

3Menkveld Farm UPick Lavender

Menkveld Farm
photo from Menkveld Farm

Saturday, June 4, 10 am – 1 pm
2966 McCanless Road, Nolensville

This summer, Menkveld Farm will be open for several UPick Bouquet events. The first lavender uPick event is Saturday, June 4 from 10 AM – 1 PM. Checkered Apron Cookies will be onsite selling refreshments and delicious cookies. No reservations are required to attend. Cost is $5 for 12 or older, you are encouraged to bring your own scissors and mason jar.

Find more information here.

 

4Anthony Firkser NFL Football Camp for Kids

Anthony Firkser Camp
photo from Anthony Firkser Camp

Sunday, June 5, 9 am-noon

D1 Training, 7115 South Springs Drive, Franklin

Join us for the 2nd Annual Anthony Firkser Football camp for a day of training with NFL Athletes, while raising money for an important cause, The Aloe Family. NFL players from the Tennessee Titans such as Nick Westbrook. Logan Woodside, Mason Kinsey, and more will join forces to offer kids ages 7-16 practical football skills and drills. Lunch will be provided by Black Hawk Meats.

Find more information here.

5City of Brentwood Summer Concert Series

City of Brentwood
photo from City of Brentwood

Sunday, June 4, 6 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood

The free summer concert series presented by the City of Brentwood kicks off on Sunday, June 4 with Monsters of Yacht. Come early to grab a spot on the lawn at the amphitheater and try one of the food trucks on site.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here