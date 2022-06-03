Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Homestead Festival
Friday – Saturday, June 3-4, 9 am – 9 pm
4765 Hardison Mill Road in Columbia
The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Combining music and meaning, the two-day affair features musical performances, including headliner Kevin Costner & Modern West, as well as masterclass lectures by prominent homesteading community leaders such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, Justin Rhodes, and many others.
Buy tickets here.
2Franklin Pride
Saturday, June 4, noon- 7 pm
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
Franklin Pride, the free event at Harlinsdale Farm is back for a second year. Headlining the event will be Fancy Hagood, there will also be food trucks and vendors on hand.
3Menkveld Farm UPick Lavender
Saturday, June 4, 10 am – 1 pm
2966 McCanless Road, Nolensville
This summer, Menkveld Farm will be open for several UPick Bouquet events. The first lavender uPick event is Saturday, June 4 from 10 AM – 1 PM. Checkered Apron Cookies will be onsite selling refreshments and delicious cookies. No reservations are required to attend. Cost is $5 for 12 or older, you are encouraged to bring your own scissors and mason jar.
Find more information here.
4Anthony Firkser NFL Football Camp for Kids
Sunday, June 5, 9 am-noon
D1 Training, 7115 South Springs Drive, Franklin
Join us for the 2nd Annual Anthony Firkser Football camp for a day of training with NFL Athletes, while raising money for an important cause, The Aloe Family. NFL players from the Tennessee Titans such as Nick Westbrook. Logan Woodside, Mason Kinsey, and more will join forces to offer kids ages 7-16 practical football skills and drills. Lunch will be provided by Black Hawk Meats.
Find more information here.
5City of Brentwood Summer Concert Series
Sunday, June 4, 6 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood
The free summer concert series presented by the City of Brentwood kicks off on Sunday, June 4 with Monsters of Yacht. Come early to grab a spot on the lawn at the amphitheater and try one of the food trucks on site.